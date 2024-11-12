Cellectar Biosciences and SpectronRx Partner to Manufacture Novel Phopspholipid Radioconjugate for the Treatment of Cance

Cellectar broadens global manufacturing network in preparation for potential commercialization of Iopofosine I 131 in 2025

SpectronRx, a leading radiopharmaceutical contract developer and manufacturer, and Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, have signed a commercial supply agreement for the manufacture of Cellectar’s first-in-class cancer therapy, iopofosine I 131.

"We continue strengthening our supply network, ensuring patients with advanced cancers in need of novel therapeutic options gain access to what we believe is a best-in-class treatment for Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM). This partnership is part of our multi-sourced global

supply strategy, which is key for Cellectar’s commercialization plans for iopofosine I 131," said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. "SpectronRx's expertise and strategically located facilities offer significant logistical benefits for global market distribution while expanding our manufacturing capabilities for iopofosine I 131.”

SpectronRx will utilize its state-of-the-art facilities in Indiana and Belgium to produce iopofosine I 131, a promising therapeutic that has shown impressive efficacy, surpassing primary and

secondary endpoints in the CLOVER-WaM pivotal study for patients with relapsed or refractory WM with a planned New Drug Application submission in the near term. Furthermore, iopofosine I 131 is under evaluation in Phase 2 studies for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, alongside the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study,

targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas.

John Zehner, CEO of SpectronRx, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Cellectar aligns with our commitment to support innovative

radiopharmaceutical developers in delivering life-changing treatments globally. By integrating our advanced manufacturing capabilities with Cellectar's groundbreaking therapies, we are poised to address the unmet needs of cancer patients worldwide."