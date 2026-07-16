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Caris Life Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

July 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVING, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading TechBio company, today announced it will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Caris Life Sciences Logo

Caris Life Sciences will host a live webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the financial results.

Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ff8xb4qs

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Caris Life Sciences website at CarisLifeSciences.com.

About Caris Life Sciences 

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading TechBio company actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), advanced AI and machine learning, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform for developing the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development. 

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. 

Caris Life Sciences Media:

Corporate Communications

CorpComm@CarisLS.com

214.294.5606

Investor Relations:

IR@CarisLS.com

917.689.3511

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caris-life-sciences-to-report-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-august-5-2026-302827124.html

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences

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