BioMark Secures Broad U.S. Patent for Urine-Based Lung Cancer Screening, Expanding Differentiated Liquid Biopsy Testing Platform

New patent expands globally protected IP estate beyond blood into alternative biofluids, positioning the Company's clinical mass spectrometry platform against traditional genomic liquid biopsies.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Patent Allowance for Application No. 18/304,741, titled "Method of Detecting Lung Cancer." The allowed patent covers the proprietary use of urine to detect lung cancer, assess treatment response, screen at-risk populations, and evaluate drug efficacy using a highly specific panel of polyamine metabolites and other critical analytes.

Disrupting the Genomic Status Quo: Cancer as a Metabolic Disease

BioMark's pioneer work in clinical mass spectrometry (MS) and metabolomic profiling for early cancer detection proves that the Company's proprietary panel of polyamine biomarkers is not locked to a single matrix. By focusing on the metabolic signatures, BioMark's platform identifies the very first biochemical changes a tumor undergoes. This allows for detection significantly earlier than traditional ctDNA tests, which must wait for a tumor cell to die and shed fragmented DNA into the bloodstream. This newly allowed patent marks a massive strategic evolution, accelerating the Company's expansion from blood-based testing into non-invasive alternative biological fluids. Urine provides meaningful strategic optionality to offer diagnostic tests beyond blood-based matrices alone, particularly for early-stage and screening applications.

With lung cancer claiming the single largest market share of the global liquid biopsy market at 32.1% of a market projected to reach over USD $24 billion by 2035*, a non-invasive, highly scalable MS-based urine test offers an incredibly lucrative alternative to expensive sequencing workflows. The allowed patent covers five distinct clinical and commercial applications: detection and diagnosis of lung cancer; staging; non-invasive population screening; assessment of treatment response; and evaluation of drug or therapeutic efficacy in clinical development. *https://www.precedenceresearch.com/liquid-biopsy-market

"Receiving this Notice of Patent Allowance from the USPTO underscores the unmatched versatility of our underlying science," said Rashid Ahmed Bux, CEO and Founder of BioMark Diagnostics. "The market has been heavily focused on first-generation genomic screening funded around blood-based DNA fragmentation, methylation, or circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), but we invested early in mass spectrometry and metabolomics because we knew the technology was deep and multi-dimensional. While the Company's core platform has been validated in blood through rigorous clinical studies, expanding to urine introduces an entirely new biological matrix with profound diagnostic depth."

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark Diagnostic Inc. is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca and the CSE website https://thecse.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the company. Although it believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark Diagnostics Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark Diagnostics Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

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