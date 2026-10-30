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Press Releases

Agilent to Announce Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Nov. 23

October 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 after the stock market closes on Monday, Nov. 23. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PST the same day.



To join the listen-only conference-call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent’s Investor Relations website. A recording of the call will also be available on the website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Tejas Savant
+1 917-574-4018
tejas.savant@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Christian Colón
+1 302 867 4117
christian.colon@agilent.com

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