Nithya Priya Periasmy

A visionary leader at the intersection of science and strategy, Nithya Periasamy has carved an exceptional path in the biopharmaceutical industry, delivering innovation and results across the global healthcare landscape. As Associate Director at Bristol-Myers Squibb, she spearheads hematology commercialization efforts, leading product launches across 47 markets and executing strategic plans that have driven a 76% increase in sales and surpassed revenue forecasts by 15%. With over 16 years of experience spanning R&D, alliance management, and commercial operations, Nithya combines deep scientific insight with a sharp business lens. Her leadership has shaped critical initiatives—from cross-functional due diligence and asset divestitures to alliance governance and stakeholder alignment—that reflect her mastery of both operational excellence and strategic foresight. A certified Project Management Professional with a master’s in Business of Bioscience and Bioprocessing, she is committed to advancing patient outcomes through cross-functional collaboration and thoughtful innovation. Her ability to seamlessly bridge clinical and commercial domains has positioned her as a trusted leader in pharmaceutical strategy and alliance development. Nithya’s contributions exemplify the spirit of tomorrow’s biotech trailblazers—driven, dynamic, and dedicated to transforming possibilities into impact.

