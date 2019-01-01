Joshua Gillum

Josh joined Evotec’s Business Development team in 2019, bringing nearly 20 years of experience as a drug developer in the Boston/Cambridge biotechnology hub.

Prior to Evotec, he held leadership roles at Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Dimension Therapeutics, and Navitor Pharmaceuticals. In these positions, he was a long-standing client of Evotec and its subsidiary Aptuit, successfully leading five IND-enabling development programs utilizing Evotec’s integrated platform.

Since joining Evotec, Josh has leveraged his deep drug development expertise to enhance client relationships and align Evotec’s offerings with partner expectations.

He currently serves as Vice President of Business Development, supporting partners in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Eastern Canada.