Jacob Donaghue

Jacob (Jake) Donoghue, MD, PhD, is the Co‑Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Biosignals, a pioneering company at the forefront of computational neurodiagnostics. With a vision to reimagine how brain activity is measured, understood, and acted upon, Jake is leading a movement to transform the diagnosis and treatment of sleep, neurological, and psychiatric conditions through AI-powered analysis of neural signals. Under his leadership, Beacon is redefining what’s possible in brain health—unlocking new clinical insights from EEG data at unprecedented scale and precision. Trained as a physician-scientist through the Harvard–MIT Health Sciences and Technology program, Jake earned his MD from Harvard Medical School and PhD in neuroscience from MIT, where his work explored how pharmacological agents modulate brain network dynamics. His ability to bridge clinical care, academic neuroscience, and computational innovation has positioned him as a thought leader in digital neurobiomarkers and next-generation diagnostics. Jake’s leadership extends far beyond company walls. He is shaping a new paradigm for how brain data is used to guide personalized care and accelerate drug development—through strategic collaborations with biopharma, engagement with regulators, and frequent contributions at global forums like BIO and the World Medical Innovation Forum. Guided by a deep commitment to patients and scientific excellence, he is building a future where access to brain health insights is continuous, precise, and actionable—no matter where a patient lives or what condition they face.

His unique background of medicine, research, and healthcare has prepared him for this multi-faceted role as a well-funded early stage founder. He consistently demonstrates strategic leadership, financial stewardship, and a deep understanding of pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, patient and clinician burden, neuroscience, and technology. Jake is actively engaged in navigating complex regulatory landscapes, driving a culture of innovation, and ensuring Beacon’s products and services improve customer experience and patient outcomes. Jake leads the high-growth startup with hands-on deal-making with biopharma customers, strategic partnerships, and collaborations. He’s currently fundraising a significant Series B to close in 2025.