FDA Grants Agenus Type B End-of-Phase 2 Meeting to Discuss BOT/BAL Therapy for Relapsed or Refractory Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced it will conduct a Type B End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting in July with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the botensilimab plus balstilimab (BOT/BAL) combination therapy studies in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic colorectal cancer that is not MSI-high or dMMR (r/r MSS mCRC), as well as the critical elements of the program to support a future biologics license application (BLA) submission.

The meeting is scheduled as part of Agenus’ ongoing efforts to expedite the development of this promising therapeutic option in CRC, considered to be one of the most challenging types of cancer due to its high incidence and mortality rates. It is also one of the fastest-growing cancer types in the U.S., particularly noted for its increasing prevalence among younger adults. Agenus aims to collaborate closely with the FDA to outline the path forward, including the Phase 3 study design and other elements needed to support a BLA filing under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway. The FDA granted BOT/BAL fast track designation in April 2023.

“Our upcoming End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA represents a significant milestone in the ongoing development of BOT/BAL for patients diagnosed with metastatic MSS CRC who do not have active liver metastases,” stated Steven O’Day, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Agenus. “The results from our Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies contribute valuable insights into the potential of this therapy for managing a specific and challenging subgroup of colorectal cancer. We remain dedicated to further exploring innovative immunotherapeutic strategies.”

The Phase 2 data will be submitted to a major medical conference later this year. In addition to advancing BOT/BAL in colorectal cancer, Agenus remains committed to exploring the potential of this combination therapy in other cancer indications and is preparing to present further data at upcoming medical conferences.

About Botensilimab

Botensilimab is a human Fc enhanced CTLA-4 blocking antibody designed to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its novel design leverages mechanisms of action to extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors which generally respond poorly to standard of care or are refractory to conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 therapies and investigational therapies. Botensilimab augments immune responses across a wide range of tumor types by priming and activating T cells, downregulating intratumoral regulatory T cells, activating myeloid cells and inducing long-term memory responses.

Approximately 900 patients have been treated with botensilimab in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. Botensilimab alone, or in combination with Agenus’ investigational PD-1 antibody, balstilimab, has shown clinical responses across nine metastatic, late-line cancers. For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov with the identifiers NCT03860272, NCT05608044, NCT05630183, and NCT05529316.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding a its botensilimab and balstilimab programs, expected regulatory timelines and filings, and any other statements containing the words “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will,” “establish,” “potential,” “superiority,” “best in class,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website at www.agenusbio.com. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

