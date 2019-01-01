Evan Feinberg is the founder and CEO of Genesis Therapeutics, a company pioneering artificial intelligence technologies to create breakthrough medicines for patients. He led the development of the company’s AI-powered platform GEMS (Genesis Exploration of Molecular Space) which integrates generative and predictive AI with physics for small molecule drug discovery. Under Evan’s leadership, Genesis has raised over $300 million from leading investors including Andreessen Horowitz, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), and Rock Springs Capital. Evan and the Genesis team have forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders (including Gilead, Incyte, and NVIDIA), and Genesis has been recognized in the Forbes AI 50 list three times. Evan earned a Ph.D. in Computational Biophysics in Vijay Pande’s lab at Stanford University. There he developed PotentialNet, a physics-based machine learning framework for drug discovery. His research has appeared in prestigious journals, including Science, Nature, ACS Central Science, and the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry. Evan has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and he holds a B.S. in Applied Physics from Yale University.

