Celltrion Healthcare, Inc.

The regulator has approved the first-ever subcutaneous version of infliximab, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, commonly sold by Johnson & Johnson under the brand name Remicade.
AbbVie’s Humira will now face competition from new biosimilars, including Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cyltezo, Celltrion’s Yuflyma, Organon and Samsung’s Hadlima, and Sandoz’s Hyrimoz.
The FDA had a busy week, approving drugs, greenlighting clinical trials and other regulatory activities for Immuneering, Amylyx, Sarepta, Sanofi, and Regeneron and more.
Celltrion agreed Wednesday to jointly develop Abpro’s cancer molecule ABP-102 in a deal that could net as much as $1.75 billion. See inside for more cancer collaborations.
It was a busy, busy week for clinical trial news and updates, largely driven by the annual ASCO meeting taking place June 3-7 in Chicago.
Low-income countries still struggle to get first jabs into arms. Researchers and pharma companies continue to push for low-cost vaccines and drugs worldwide.
Continuing studies and news about COVID-19 around the world keeps coming in. Here’s a look.
As if attempting to steal hard-won research wasn’t bad enough, hackers are now hitting people where it really hurts – with e-documents containing malicious code embedded in false offers of employment.
