Celltrion Healthcare, Inc.

NEWS
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
FDA
Celltrion Wins FDA Approval for First Subcutaneous Version of IBD Drug Infliximab
The regulator has approved the first-ever subcutaneous version of infliximab, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, commonly sold by Johnson & Johnson under the brand name Remicade.
October 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Pre-filled injector device/iStock, sunny
First Round of Humira Biosimilar Launches in US
AbbVie’s Humira will now face competition from new biosimilars, including Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cyltezo, Celltrion’s Yuflyma, Organon and Samsung’s Hadlima, and Sandoz’s Hyrimoz.
July 3, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
FDA Review: Amylyx, Sarepta, Sanofi-Regeneron and More
The FDA had a busy week, approving drugs, greenlighting clinical trials and other regulatory activities for Immuneering, Amylyx, Sarepta, Sanofi, and Regeneron and more.
September 30, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Celltrion/Abpro, Merck/Nerviano and more Unite against Cancer
Celltrion agreed Wednesday to jointly develop Abpro’s cancer molecule ABP-102 in a deal that could net as much as $1.75 billion. See inside for more cancer collaborations.
September 21, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Paul Elias
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: NIH’s COVID-19 Trial and All About ASCO
It was a busy, busy week for clinical trial news and updates, largely driven by the annual ASCO meeting taking place June 3-7 in Chicago.
June 3, 2022
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Lone Star Bio
FDA Okays Pfizer/BioNTech Booster for Adolescents and a Patent-Free Vaccine
Low-income countries still struggle to get first jabs into arms. Researchers and pharma companies continue to push for low-cost vaccines and drugs worldwide.
January 3, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Bio NC
Clinical Catch-Up: October 4-8
Another busy week for clinical trial news. Here’s a look.
October 8, 2021
 · 
16 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
COVID-19 News: New Variants, Third Doses and More
Continuing studies and news about COVID-19 around the world keeps coming in. Here’s a look.
July 6, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioCapital
AstraZeneca Most Recent Victim of Hackers Posing as Recruiters
As if attempting to steal hard-won research wasn’t bad enough, hackers are now hitting people where it really hurts – with e-documents containing malicious code embedded in false offers of employment.
December 3, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Pharm Country
Celltrion USA announces two-year data for ZYMFENTRA™(infliximab-dyyb) to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 Conference
May 17, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Celltrion presents strategic vision and growth plan at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 10, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Deals
Celltrion, Inc. & Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd. Announce Shareholders Approval of Merger
October 23, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Policy
Celltrion USA Announces U.S. FDA Approval of ZYMFENTRA® (infliximab-dyyb), the First and Only Subcutaneous infliximab, for the Treatment of People With Inflammatory Bowel Disease
October 22, 2023
 · 
15 min read
Pharm Country
Celltrion USA Launches Yuflyma® (adalimumab-aaty), a Humira® (adalimumab) biosimilar, in the United States
July 2, 2023
 · 
17 min read
Drug Development
Celltrion Healthcare Presents Efficacy and Safety Data From Global Phase III LIBERTY Trial, at the 18th ECCO Congress
March 3, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Celltrion Healthcare announces Canadian approval of Vegzelma (bevacizumab for injection) for the treatment of five types of cancer
January 19, 2023
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
Celltrion USA announces submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) of novel subcutaneous formulation of CT-P13 to U.S. Food and Drug Administration
December 22, 2022
 · 
7 min read
FDA
Celltrion USA Receives U.S. FDA Approval for its Oncology Biosimilar Vegzelma® (bevacizumab-adcd) for the Treatment of Six Types of Cancer
September 28, 2022
 · 
9 min read
Drug Development
Celltrion Submits Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to Initiate a Global Phase III Clinical Trial Evaluating an Inhaled COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Therapy
February 6, 2022
 · 
7 min read
