Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NEWS
Infinity Pharmaceuticals filed for bankruptcy in October 2023.
Money floats by skyscrapers, including one from wh
Deals
Biotech Bankruptcies Skyrocket
From Statera Biopharma and Sorrento Therapeutics to Aceragen and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, 2023 has seen a record high 28 bankruptcies in the biotech space so far. Here’s why.
October 10, 2023
6 min read
Ana Mulero
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 6-10
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
December 10, 2021
14 min read
Mark Terry
Steve Worland/courtesy of eFFECTOR
Drug Development
Biotechs Share Promising Breast Cancer Data at San Antonio Symposium
The 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium is meeting December 7–10 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, and virtually.
December 10, 2021
5 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Looking into the Crystal Ball: Top Predictions for 2019 by Biopharma Execs
Toward the end of every year, biopharma executives are asked to dust off their crystal balls and predict what the next year might reveal. It’s that time of year again! Find out what execs are saying about M&A, gene therapy, sickle cell, and more.
November 27, 2018
7 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Bay State Life Sciences Companies Offer Strong Incentives Packages to Woo New Hires
For those looking for work, it’s good to know that some positions are in such demand that employers are falling all over themselves to offer hiring incentives. That’s the case with the biotech sector in Massachusetts, as many companies are dangling almost unheard-of benefits as incentives.
October 12, 2018
2 min read
Alex Keown
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
FDA
Verastem Gets FDA Approval for Leukemia Drug, Will Make It Immediately Available to Patients
Shares of Verastem closed out Monday trading on a positive note and continues to climb in the premarket following the greenlight for leukemia drug Copiktra, an inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma.
September 25, 2018
3 min read
Alex Keown
Scandal-Ridden Proove Biosciences Sells Assets, Founder and CEO Exits Amid Allegations
Business
Infinity Pharma Promotes a Handful of Execs, Announces Retirement of R&D Head Effective Jan. 6
January 4, 2017
2 min read
Zafgen Pinks Slips 34% of Workforce, Scraps Lead Obesity Drug After Deaths
Drug Development
Infinity Pharma Cuts Jobs by 58% as AbbVie Terminates Duvelisib Collaboration Deal
June 28, 2016
3 min read
Biogen Idec Alzheimer's Drug Aducanumab Exceeds Expectations
Drug Development
Infinity Pharma to Eliminate 46 Researchers After Lymphoma Drug Disappoints in Study
June 14, 2016
2 min read
Genetown
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Value Preservation and Maximization Plan
July 25, 2023
5 min read
Deals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with MEI Pharma
July 24, 2023
5 min read
Business
MEI Pharma Reminds Shareholders to Vote Today FOR the Infinity Transaction
July 19, 2023
11 min read
Deals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger with MEI Pharma
July 14, 2023
10 min read
Deals
MEI Pharma Provides Final Reminder to Shareholders to Vote Today FOR the Merger With Infinity Pharmaceuticals
July 11, 2023
11 min read
Drug Development
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on MARIO-8 Study Evaluating Eganelisib in Combination with the PD-1 Targeted Checkpoint Inhibitor Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®)
July 10, 2023
12 min read
Deals
MEI Pharma Reminds Shareholders to Vote FOR the Merger with Infinity Pharmaceuticals
July 7, 2023
11 min read
Deals
ISS Recommends Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stockholders Vote FOR the Merger with MEI Pharma, Inc.
July 5, 2023
11 min read
Business
MEI Pharma Highlights Recommendation by Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS to Vote “FOR” Pending Transaction with Infinity Pharmaceuticals
July 5, 2023
12 min read
Biotech Beach
MEI Pharma Mails Letter to Shareholders Reiterating Value Creating Potential of Proposed Transaction with Infinity Pharmaceuticals
June 29, 2023
13 min read
