Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NEWS
Infinity Pharmaceuticals filed for bankruptcy in October 2023.
From Statera Biopharma and Sorrento Therapeutics to Aceragen and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, 2023 has seen a record high 28 bankruptcies in the biotech space so far. Here’s why.
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
The 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium is meeting December 7–10 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, and virtually.
Toward the end of every year, biopharma executives are asked to dust off their crystal balls and predict what the next year might reveal. It’s that time of year again! Find out what execs are saying about M&A, gene therapy, sickle cell, and more.
For those looking for work, it’s good to know that some positions are in such demand that employers are falling all over themselves to offer hiring incentives. That’s the case with the biotech sector in Massachusetts, as many companies are dangling almost unheard-of benefits as incentives.
Shares of Verastem closed out Monday trading on a positive note and continues to climb in the premarket following the greenlight for leukemia drug Copiktra, an inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)-delta and PI3K-gamma.
IN THE PRESS