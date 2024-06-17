BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
After a long and challenging journey for its stem cell therapy NurOwn, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has aligned with the FDA on the parameters of a Phase IIIb ALS trial that is expected to begin by the end of 2024.
Amylyx’s recent decision to withdraw its ALS drug Relyvrio from the market highlights an important business decision for companies: when to continue marketing or investigating a drug that has failed a pivotal or confirmatory study.
Experts are hopeful that objective biomarker measures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, such as the ones being developed by EverythingALS, will lead to more targeted, effective treatments.
After BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics withdrew its BLA in October 2023 for NurOwn, the company announced Tuesday that the FDA has agreed to the design of a Phase IIIb trial for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis candidate under a Special Protocol Assessment.
Despite the approval of two novel therapies for this uniformly fatal neurodegenerative disease, experts say regulatory standards and expectations are still evolving.
An FDA advisory committee this week voted overwhelmingly against BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment. However, other potential therapies offer hope for ALS patients.
After an FDA advisory committee voted 17-1 against approving NurOwn last month, BrainStorm executives Wednesday laid out a potential path forward for the experimental amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment.
The FDA’s briefing documents found that BrainStorm’s BLA submission for its investigational cell therapy for ALS did not demonstrate evidence of effectiveness and that the manufacturing data was “grossly deficient.”
