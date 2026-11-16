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Hikma Pharmaceuticals

13 Hanover Square London W1S 1HL GB
Tel: 44-0-20-7399-2760
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NEWS
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Manufacturing
Hikma outlines plan to invest $267M in Ohio plants, creating 350 jobs
The money will enable the addition of aseptic filling and oral solid dose capabilities to support Hikma’s products and contract manufacturing clients.
June 9, 2026
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1 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Policy
Merck’s Bridion Could Face Generic Pressure from Hikma Ahead of Patent Expiry Date
Despite a patent extension, Merck’s muscle relaxant reversal injection is now facing potential generic competition from Hikma Pharmaceuticals, which is seeking the FDA’s approval for a copycat version.
February 27, 2024
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Policy
Pharma in the Courts: Purdue Settlement Trudges On, Walgreens Battles Opioid Suit
Arguments regarding the Purdue Pharma opioid settlement continue to be heard in court, Natera battles a class-action lawsuit, Walgreens is involved in a public nuisance suit and more.
May 2, 2022
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3 min read
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Alex Keown
Drug Development
Global Roundup: Oryzon Genomics, AEterna Zentaris, CanSino and Telix
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
March 23, 2022
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5 min read
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Alex Keown
Business
California, Other States and Organizations Develop Schemes to Enter Generic Market and Drive Down Prices
The State of California is considering a measure to sell its own brand of generic drugs in an effort to get in on those cost-savings. California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to reveal the scheme today in his new state budget.
January 10, 2020
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5 min read
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Mark Terry
Policy
Hikma completes its FDA response in respect of generic Advair® (VR315US)
Submission follows completion of a Clinical Endpoint study
November 28, 2019
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2 min read
Courtesy of Getty Images
Business
Civica Rx Inks 5-Year Generic Drug Deal with Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Today, Civica Rx announced a five-year deal with London, UK-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals to manufacture and supply Civica’s members with 14 sterile injectable drugs as a private label distributor.
July 23, 2019
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2 min read
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Mark Terry
BioForest
Despite Political Rhetoric, Some Drug Prices Jumped on July 1, Including Medicines on Shortage Lists
The beginning of July is when many companies increase the price on prescription medications in the U.S. This year’s price increases are higher than the same period last year.
July 2, 2019
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2 min read
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Alex Keown
Kelly Bell / Shutterstock.com
Business
Political Rhetoric Heats up as Pharma Announces Drug Price Increases
Pharmaceutical companies traditionally adjust the price of drugs twice a year, so it wouldn’t normally be a hot topic. But drug prices have been a controversial subject for several years, especially in politics.
January 2, 2019
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2 min read
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Mark Terry
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Girard Sharp LLP and Motley Rice LLC Announce Proposed Settlements in In re Xyrem (Sodium Oxybate) Antitrust Litigation
May 27, 2025
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3 min read
Press Releases
Bio-Thera Solutions and Hikma Pharmaceuticals Announce FDA Approval of STARJEMZA® (ustekinumab-hmny) Injection, a biosimilar referencing STELARA® (ustekinumab) Injection
May 27, 2025
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14 min read
Press Releases
Hikma announces Health Canada approval of KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg
March 21, 2025
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11 min read
Press Releases
Axsome Therapeutics Settles Sunosi® (solriamfetol) Patent Litigation with Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA
March 5, 2025
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5 min read
Press Releases
Emergent BioSolutions Gains Exclusive Commercial Rights to KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray from Hikma Pharmaceuticals
January 14, 2025
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10 min read
Business
Collegium Announces Authorized Generic Agreement with Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. for Nucynta® and Nucynta® ER
April 29, 2024
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4 min read
Biotech Bay
Guardant Health and Hikma Partner to Offer Cancer Screening and Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Tests in the Middle East and North Africa
January 8, 2024
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4 min read
CanariaBio and Hikma announce the signing of distribution and license agreement for oregovomab in MENA Region
October 10, 2023
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2 min read
Biotech Beach
Rakuten Medical and Hikma Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Alluminox™ Platform Cancer Treatment in the Middle East and North Africa
August 10, 2023
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6 min read
Junshi Biosciences and Hikma Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Cancer Treatment Drug Toripalimab for the Middle East and North Africa Region
December 26, 2022
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9 min read