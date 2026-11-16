Hikma Pharmaceuticals
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The money will enable the addition of aseptic filling and oral solid dose capabilities to support Hikma’s products and contract manufacturing clients.
Despite a patent extension, Merck’s muscle relaxant reversal injection is now facing potential generic competition from Hikma Pharmaceuticals, which is seeking the FDA’s approval for a copycat version.
Arguments regarding the Purdue Pharma opioid settlement continue to be heard in court, Natera battles a class-action lawsuit, Walgreens is involved in a public nuisance suit and more.
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
California, Other States and Organizations Develop Schemes to Enter Generic Market and Drive Down Prices
The State of California is considering a measure to sell its own brand of generic drugs in an effort to get in on those cost-savings. California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to reveal the scheme today in his new state budget.
Submission follows completion of a Clinical Endpoint study
Today, Civica Rx announced a five-year deal with London, UK-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals to manufacture and supply Civica’s members with 14 sterile injectable drugs as a private label distributor.
Despite Political Rhetoric, Some Drug Prices Jumped on July 1, Including Medicines on Shortage Lists
The beginning of July is when many companies increase the price on prescription medications in the U.S. This year’s price increases are higher than the same period last year.
Pharmaceutical companies traditionally adjust the price of drugs twice a year, so it wouldn’t normally be a hot topic. But drug prices have been a controversial subject for several years, especially in politics.
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