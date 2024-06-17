SUBSCRIBE
PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

NEWS
Pictured: Illustration of a brain over a neuron ba
Drug Development
5 Mid-Stage ALS Drugs to Watch
As the Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline thins out, the ALS community is placing its hopes on earlier-stage trials sponsored by Denali Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and more.
April 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Royalty Boosts Struggling PTC with Additional $1B for Royalties on Roche’s Evrysdi
The deal with PTC Therapeutics increases Royalty Pharma’s stake to 13% of total royalties garnered by Evrysdi, the blockbuster drug for spinal muscular atrophy licensed and marketed by Roche.
October 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Scans of human brain /iStock, Nur Ceren
Drug Development
PTC’s Vatiquinone Fails Second Trial in as Many Months
More than a month after failing its Friedrich’s ataxia trial, PTC Therapeutics’ vatiquinone has again missed its primary endpoint, this time in a mitochondrial disease-associated seizures study.
June 30, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
neural blueprint_iStock, Clayton Machado Gallego
Drug Development
Hope and Confusion for Huntington’s Patients as PTC, UniQure Report New Data
The Huntington’s disease space saw a flurry of activity Wednesday as PTC and uniQure released data from their respective mid-phase trials.
June 21, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
The PTC Therapeutics logo is pictured on a phone s
Drug Development
PTC Cuts Early-Stage Pipeline but Pushes Forward on FA Drug After Phase III Flop
Despite a disappointing showing in the Phase III MOVE-FA trial, PTC Therapeutics says it will move forward with regulatory talks for the Friedreich’s ataxia treatment. Meanwhile, the company is discontinuing several early-stage gene therapies and reducing its headcount.
May 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The PTC Therapeutics logo is pictured on a phone s
Drug Development
PTC Touts Promising Late-Stage Results in Adults, Children with PKU
The Phase III trial met its primary endpoint, a significant reduction of phenylalanine levels in the blood, with no severe adverse events reported, PTC Therapeutics reported Wednesday.
May 17, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
The PTC Therapeutics logo is pictured on a phone s
Policy
NICE Backs PTC’s Gene Therapy for Ultra-Rare Pediatric Disease
Upstaza is the first targeted therapy for aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency. PTC expects to submit a Biologics License Application to the FDA in the first half of 2023.
March 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
PTC Previews Key Spring Readouts in Full-Year 2022 Report
PTC Therapeutics reported Q4 and full-year 2022 results Tuesday ahead of a pivotal 2023 featuring three late-stage readouts in registration-directed trials.
February 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Huntington’s Disease Continues to Baffle Biopharma
Huntington’s disease might just top the list of intractable neurodegenerative diseases. BioSpace spoke with the field’s foremost experts about the challenges and how to overcome them.
November 16, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN THE PRESS
Pharm Country
PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conference
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Pharm Country
PTC Therapeutics Announces Validation of Sepiapterin European MAA
May 28, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
PTC Therapeutics Announces European Commission Returns Translarna™ Opinion to CHMP For Re-evaluation
May 20, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
PTC Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance and Priority Review of the BLA for Upstaza™
May 14, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
April 25, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
April 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Policy
PTC Announces Submission of Sepiapterin MAA for Treatment of PKU to EMA
March 28, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
ClearPoint Neuro Congratulates its Partner PTC Therapeutics on Completion of Biologics License Application Submission to FDA for Upstaza™ as a Treatment for AADC Deficiency
March 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Policy
PTC Therapeutics Provides Key Regulatory Updates
March 19, 2024
 · 
8 min read
