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ProPharma Group
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
10975 Benson Drive, Suite 330 Overland Park Kansas 66210 US
NEWS
Business
15 Fastest-Growing Private Life Science Companies in the U.S.
Inc. magazine collates an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year, 15 of the top 5,000 were related to healthcare, medical devices and biopharma.
August 21, 2018
·
5 min read
·
Mark Terry
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IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
ProPharma Names Dawn Sherman Chief Executive Officer
September 30, 2024
·
3 min read
Bio NC
ProPharma Announces Changes to Its Executive Leadership Team
April 11, 2024
·
4 min read
Business
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages the ProPharma Group to Proceed with FDA Filings and Approval for Novel Research and Multiple Phase Clinical TrialsLeading FDA consultancy firm to advise on drug development and clinical trial pipeline
December 15, 2020
·
5 min read
Deals
Odyssey Investment Partners To Acquire ProPharma Group
September 22, 2020
·
3 min read
Deals
SDR Ventures Advises The Weinberg Group Inc. on Acquisition by ProPharma Group, a Portfolio Company of Linden Capital Partners
April 4, 2019
·
2 min read
Deals
Monroe Capital Supports Linden Capital Partners’ Acquisition Of ProPharma Group
October 6, 2016
·
1 min read
BioMidwest
ProPharma Group to Exhibit at Drug Information Association 2011, Booth Presentation - Track 2 , Jun 19 - 23, 2011
June 7, 2011
·
1 min read
ProPharma Group to Exhibit at Drug Information Association 2011, Booth Presentation - Track 2 , Jun 19 - 23, 2011
June 6, 2011
·
1 min read
Deals
ProPharma Integrated Into Evotec Services Division
October 19, 2005
·
4 min read