Microbiologics, Inc.

NEWS
Infectious Disease Contract Research Organization, Microbiologics, Expands its Biosafety Level 3 Laboratory Capacity and Capability
San Diego, California – Leading infectious disease contract research organization (CRO) Microbiologics, has announced an expansion of their Biosafety Level 3 laboratory spaces at the company’s Global Virology Center in San Diego, California.
September 19, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Microbiologics Announces New CEO
Microbiologics, a global biotechnology products and services leader, announced today that Kristen Knox has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.
January 31, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Microbiologics Acquires Cryologics
Microbiologics, Inc. the foremost provider of biomaterials and contract microbiology research services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cryologics
April 27, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Courtesy Microbiologics, Inc.
BioMidwest
At 50, Microbiologics is Still Setting the Standard and Inspiring Confidence in Science
Microbiologics, Inc. commemorated its 50th anniversary in 2021 by playing a key role in helping the world manage the COVID-19 pandemic.
February 1, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN THE PRESS
BioMidwest
SARS-CoV-2 Whole Virus & Full Process IVD Controls Join Microbiologics’ Extensive Line of Standards
September 10, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Microbiologics Expands Viral Capabilities for SARS-CoV-2 with New BSL-3 Laboratory at Its San Diego Facility
August 3, 2020
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
Microbiologics Expands Its Molecular Diagnostics QC Offering for Respiratory Assays
December 13, 2018
 · 
2 min read
Business
MicroBioLogics, Inc. Joins American Type Culture Collection Proficiency Standard® Program
August 5, 2008
 · 
1 min read