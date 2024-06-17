SUBSCRIBE
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Anixa, Palisade and Genexine Launch New Trials
Novartis’ canakinumab failed again in non-small cell lung cancer while Anixa Biosciences, Palisade Bio and Genexine kicked off new trials.
August 19, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
New Month, New Collaborations: BMS, Sorrento & Others Announce New Alliances
With June just getting started, BMS and Sorrento are making new connections. Read on for announcements of these collaborations.
June 2, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Avillion Attack Asthma
Closing out the month of May, plenty of companies presented or announced clinical trial updates and news. Here’s a look.
May 20, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Genentech Announces Positive Data, Pfizer Develops New Vaccine
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial updates and news.
April 29, 2022
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Biotech Beach
Sorrento’s Covishield Demonstrating Serious Game Against Omicron
Sorrento Therapeutics announced its COVID-19 treatment, Covishield, shows major progress in neutralizing Omicron and Omicron (+R346K) variants of SARS-COV-2.
January 21, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alvin Clavines
Business
Former Scripps and Humira Leader Richard Lerner Passes Away
Richard Lerner, who played a significant role in shaping both Scripps Research and the San Diego life sciences ecosystem and developing AbbVie’s blockbuster drug Humira, died Dec. 2.
December 7, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
New Precision Platform Could Be Cell Therapy Game-Changer
BlueSphere Bio aims to overcome challenges in the CAR T space with a precision approach to T cell therapy.
November 1, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
2021 Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: March 9
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for March 9, 2021.
March 9, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Drug Development
Sorrento Gets FDA Go-Ahead to Launch Phase I Study for Nose Drops Against COVID-19
STI-2099 is a formulation of its antibody against COVID-19 that can be taken in a nasal spray. It is also evaluating the antibody in an intravenous form (STI-2020) in a Phase I trial.
March 3, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Settlement of Litigation with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. and Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
February 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Scilex Holding Company Provides Notice to All Record Holders and Beneficial Owners of Restricted Shares of Scilex Holding Company
October 3, 2023
 · 
14 min read
Biotech Beach
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Announces the Consummation of the Previously Announced Sale of Substantially All of the Common Shares, Preferred Shares and Warrants that Sorrento Held in Scilex Holding Company
September 22, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Deals
Scilex Holding Company Announces the Consummation of the Previously Announced Purchase of all of the Scilex Common Shares, Preferred Shares and Warrants Owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
September 21, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Deals
Scilex Holding Company Enters into Non-Binding Term Sheets for the Purchase of all of the Scilex Common Shares, Preferred Shares, and Warrants Currently Owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. and is Declared the New Successful Bidder
September 13, 2023
 · 
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Scilex Holding Company Presented Oral and Poster Presentations on ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) at the 2023 Annual PAINWeek Conference Held in Las Vegas, NV
September 12, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Sorrento Announces Phase 3 Trial Met Primary Endpoint and Key Secondary Endpoint in Mild or Moderate COVID-19 Adult Patients Treated with Ovydso (Olgotrelvir), an Oral Mpro Inhibitor as a Standalone Treatment for COVID-19
September 12, 2023
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results for Resiniferatoxin (RTX) for the Treatment of Knee Pain in Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee (OAK) Patients
September 7, 2023
 · 
13 min read
Deals
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Auction for Sale of Scilex Securities and Bankruptcy Court Approval of Stalking Horse Bid
August 8, 2023
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Sorrento Announces Launch of Voluntary Offering to Dividend Short Holders with Deadline to Participate by July 27, 2023
July 21, 2023
 · 
7 min read
