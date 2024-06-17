Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
NEWS
Novartis’ canakinumab failed again in non-small cell lung cancer while Anixa Biosciences, Palisade Bio and Genexine kicked off new trials.
With June just getting started, BMS and Sorrento are making new connections. Read on for announcements of these collaborations.
Closing out the month of May, plenty of companies presented or announced clinical trial updates and news. Here’s a look.
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial updates and news.
Sorrento Therapeutics announced its COVID-19 treatment, Covishield, shows major progress in neutralizing Omicron and Omicron (+R346K) variants of SARS-COV-2.
Richard Lerner, who played a significant role in shaping both Scripps Research and the San Diego life sciences ecosystem and developing AbbVie’s blockbuster drug Humira, died Dec. 2.
BlueSphere Bio aims to overcome challenges in the CAR T space with a precision approach to T cell therapy.
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for March 9, 2021.
STI-2099 is a formulation of its antibody against COVID-19 that can be taken in a nasal spray. It is also evaluating the antibody in an intravenous form (STI-2020) in a Phase I trial.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS