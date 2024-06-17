SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

NEWS
Pictured: a scale and tape measure_iStock, Tatiana
Drug Development
Week in Review: Obesity Drug Race, Ipsen Therapy Finally Gets Approval and More
Boehringer Ingelheim will launch three Phase III studies for its obesity drug candidate; third time is a charm for Ipsen as it gets FDA approval; and Pfizer takes multiple myeloma battle to J&J.
August 18, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: FDA Headquarters, iStock, Grandbrothers
Drug Development
FDA Action Alert: Ipsen, Revance, Neurocrine and Regeneron
The FDA has four decisions on deck this week, including ones for two rare disease treatments from Ipsen and Regeneron.
August 10, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Money on the Move: March 16-22
Most major money moves this week were related to immune therapy companies, including rounds of funding for T cell therapies, allergy therapies and immunomodulation platforms.
March 23, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
FDA
FDA Serves Omeros, MannKind-United and Revance with CRLs
Omeros Corporation shares were down in premarket trading after the company received a CRL for its experimental hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy treatment.
October 18, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Job Trends
Growing Opportunities – The Latest Job Expansions in the Life Sciences Industry
Amidst a global pandemic, the life sciences industry is booming! BioSpace rounds up facility expansions and employment opportunities across the states and beyond.
December 1, 2020
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Blueprint, Liquidia, Revance, Rhythm and Merck
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a busy end of November planned, with numerous PDUFA dates to address. Here’s a look at the upcoming week.
November 20, 2020
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
How COVID-19 is Affecting Clinical Trials and Drug Supplies from Biotech Bay Companies
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
June 4, 2020
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Chelsea Weidman Burke, M.S.
mrinalpal / Shutterstock
BioForest
Certified Great Places to Work By BioSpace Hotbed Regions
Great Place to Work is an organization whose goal it is to assure that all people in the U.S. have a great place to work by 2030. One category for certified companies is Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, which listed 36 companies. BioSpace organized these 36 companies into its BioSpace Hotbed Regions. Take a look.
July 17, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
What Brent Saunders Thinks About a Possible Allerg
Deals
Botox Maker Allergan Buys Aesthetic Company Bonti for $195 Million Up Front
Dublin-based Allergan is acquiring Newport Beach, California-based Bonti with an upfront payment of $195 million.
September 14, 2018
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
BioMidwest
Revance to Participate in Upcoming June 2024 Investor Conferences
May 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Revance Expands into the U.S. Therapeutics Market with the Launch of DAXXIFY® for the Treatment of Cervical Dystonia
May 9, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Revance Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update
May 9, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Business
Revance to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, May 9, 2024
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Revance to Present New DAXXIFY® Data at the American Academy of Neurology 2024 Annual Meeting
April 12, 2024
 · 
12 min read
BioMidwest
Revance Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 27, 2024
March 27, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Revance Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
March 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
Revance Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock - March 04, 2024
March 4, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Revance Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update
February 28, 2024
 · 
26 min read
Business
Revance to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday February 28, 2024
February 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Load More