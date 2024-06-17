Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim will launch three Phase III studies for its obesity drug candidate; third time is a charm for Ipsen as it gets FDA approval; and Pfizer takes multiple myeloma battle to J&J.
The FDA has four decisions on deck this week, including ones for two rare disease treatments from Ipsen and Regeneron.
Most major money moves this week were related to immune therapy companies, including rounds of funding for T cell therapies, allergy therapies and immunomodulation platforms.
Omeros Corporation shares were down in premarket trading after the company received a CRL for its experimental hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy treatment.
Amidst a global pandemic, the life sciences industry is booming! BioSpace rounds up facility expansions and employment opportunities across the states and beyond.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a busy end of November planned, with numerous PDUFA dates to address. Here’s a look at the upcoming week.
Check out this article for the impacts that Biotech Bay companies are experiencing due to COVID-19.
Great Place to Work is an organization whose goal it is to assure that all people in the U.S. have a great place to work by 2030. One category for certified companies is Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, which listed 36 companies. BioSpace organized these 36 companies into its BioSpace Hotbed Regions. Take a look.
Dublin-based Allergan is acquiring Newport Beach, California-based Bonti with an upfront payment of $195 million.
