NexImmune
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Business
Life Sciences Companies Leverage New Partnerships Against Severe Diseases
Various pharmaceutical companies announced collaborations and licensing agreements from January 31 to February 1.
February 1, 2022
·
4 min read
·
Hayley Shasteen
BioCapital
NexImmune Announces Closing of $3.67 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
February 6, 2024
·
5 min read
BioCapital
NexImmune, Yale, and JDRF Extend Research Partnership for Type 1 Diabetes
October 24, 2023
·
5 min read
BioCapital
NexImmune Announces Presentations at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Annual Meeting
October 19, 2023
·
4 min read
BioCapital
NexImmune Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
October 18, 2023
·
5 min read
BioCapital
NexImmune Announces Workforce Reduction to Enable Continued AIMTM Nanoparticle Platform Development Strategy
August 31, 2023
·
4 min read
Business
NexImmune Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 10, 2023
·
11 min read
Drug Development
NexImmune Presents Initial Positive Data from the NEXI-001 Phase 1 Trial for Relapsed/Refractory Post Allo-HSCT AML at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2023 Annual Meeting
June 5, 2023
·
9 min read
BioCapital
NexImmune Announces Poster Presentation at the 2023 FOCIS Annual Meeting
May 22, 2023
·
4 min read
Business
NexImmune Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
May 15, 2023
·
8 min read
BioCapital
NexImmune Announces Presentation of Phase 1/2 Clinical Data at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
April 26, 2023
·
4 min read
