Edward Lai

Edward (Eddie) Lai has quickly become one of Atlanta’s emerging life sciences & healthcare innovation business leaders through his diverse experiences in healthcare, life sciences, economic development, and venture capital. As the inaugural Director of Business Development for the Atlanta site of the transformative Portal Innovations, he acts as a catalyst for the burgeoning life sciences industry in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Southeast, engaging with business leaders locally in Atlanta and around the world to drive attention to the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem in the region. After completing a prestigious Administrative Fellowship at Emory Healthcare where he led multiple COVID-19 initiatives, Eddie joined the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce to lead Life Sciences & Healthcare initiatives. While there, he interfaced with thousands of interested individuals domestically and abroad who wanted to see the region grow in regard to the life sciences sector. Eddie co-founded the Association of Asian Healthcare Leaders and grew it to 2,300+ nationally, aiming to be the leading community for Asians in the business of Healthcare. Eddie’s efforts locally to promote Atlanta’s growing life sciences ecosystem has been recognized by both professional and civic groups. He received the Georgia Bio (now Georgia Life Sciences) Emerging Leader of the Year Award in 2024, was recognized as one of Georgia’s 25 Most Influential Asian American Pacific Islanders, and is part of the LEAD Atlanta Class of 2026, convening some of the most promising young professionals in Metro Atlanta.

As Director of Business Development for the Atlanta site of Portal Innovations, Eddie leads company’s growth efforts in Atlanta, Georgia, and Southeast, building on excitement for this new market for life sciences innovation. He engages with prospective Portal members who would use Portal’s incubator facilities, understanding their current and future needs, and works with them to showcase what Portal’s incubator and international ecosystem can bring to support their growth plans. With a deep understanding of both Portal’s offerings as well as the sphere of companies and resources in Atlanta’s life sciences ecosystem, he paints a holistic outlook for companies’ opportunities. Eddie strategizes outreach and attraction efforts, implementing creative ways to outreach to and engage with prospective incubator members. In these efforts, he builds upon his vast established network to bring existing and new inbound connections and oversees the entire sales and closing process, including negotiations. He also collaborates with other leaders in Atlanta, providing thought leadership in speaking engagements, making intentional connections between ecosystem players, and collaborating with interested parties to catalyze Portal’s engagement and activity in the region. Eddie also actively supports the growth of the current members. Drawing on his experience in healthcare innovation and economic development, he strives to understand the needs of each member to see what relevant introductions, connections, and resources he can share for their continued growth. This further showcases to Portal’s members the benefit of being in this ecosystem and drives continued engagement as well as builds a strong reputation for the company.