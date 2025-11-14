ABOUT THE WHITEPAPER

Drug development is a high-risk, high-investment endeavor. With average development costs exceeding $1 billion per approved therapy and persistently high failure rates, pharmaceutical leaders are increasingly turning to biomarkers to inform smarter decisions and mitigate drug development risk.

This white paper captures the perspectives of a live panel discussion featuring:

Dawn Waterworth, PhD – Executive Director, Immunology Translational Sciences, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, with extensive expertise in multiomics.

Magnus Althage, PhD – Head of Translational Science Strategy, AstraZeneca R&D, specializing in human target validation, patient identification, and biomarker strategy.

Jen-Chieh (Jay) Chuang, PhD – Director, Translational Biomarker Lead at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, focusing on liver diseases.

Moderator: Ray Chen – Global Sr. Director, Strategic Accounts at Olink Proteomics (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Together, they shared practical insights on the strategic value of integrating biomarker early in the drug development and clinical trial design process to help identify the right drug targets, evaluate drug candidate efficacy and safety, investigate non-invasive endpoints, guide the patient group segmentation, and make more informed decisions earlier—ultimately reducing drug development clinical development timeline, cost and risk.

