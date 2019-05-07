Does your organization have flexible working options? If not, has anyone ever brought the subject up to members of the management team? Flexible working options could include the ability to work remotely on a regular basis, the option to work from home one day per week, and/or the choice to work nontraditional hours. Now, more organizations are offering these types of incentives to support their employees.

A recent BioSpace poll asked life science professionals, “What does having flexible work options mean to you?” We received a lot of feedback regarding different definitions of flexibility, and how the benefits positively affect professionals. If your company doesn’t offer any flexibility when it comes to scheduling or working location, consider asking for more. In addition to the positive results for you, there are valuable incentives for your organization. Here are three specific reasons why you should be asking for more flexibility.

It can increase productivity.

Many people are more effective in their own environment at home or from a remote office than they are in a busy office or laboratory. Telecommuting or working remotely can also eliminate the extra time you take getting ready for work and driving to the location. Eliminating all of that preparation time can allow you to increase your productivity. Some of the poll respondents made the following statements in regards to increased productivity:

“Being able to be as productive if not more, AND being able to handle personal matters at the same time.”

“The ability to telecommute a couple of days a week. Not having rigid “on-site” hours (as long as you are productive, you should be able to work the hours that are better for you).”

“Flexible work options means flexible hours and location. Work is a part of life and should not obstruct normal living. It should complement it and allow for a balance of getting the things you need to do for work and life, as long as it is not abused.”

You focus is better while working.

When you have some freedom to handle other areas of your life, you can be more focused on the job, which helps you produce higher quality work. It may ease your mind knowing that you can come in an hour late for a dentist appointment, or leave an hour early to pick up your children. Many professionals believe that having long commutes to work raises their level of stress and increases the probability of having automobile accidents. Some poll participants emphasized these points:

“My company is focused on what I accomplish, not when I’m in the office. I can work from home and work odd hours. I can prioritize my family and feel no pressure for doing so.”

“[I’m] able to deal with personal issues (i.e. appointments/car repair/kids activities).”

Your organization can attract higher-quality candidates.

Providing flexible work options to employees also helps the company directly by allowing them to attract higher-quality candidates. Alternative working arrangements can often be the reason why a professional chooses one organization over another. Most management teams know that it is becoming harder to win the war for life sciences talent over their competitors. Showcasing their flexibility can be what wins over a candidate. Several poll respondents put it this way relating to job offers:

“The difference between rejecting and accepting an interesting job opportunity.”

“NUMBER ONE PRIORITY.”

“Hands down…most important benefit.”

If your organization doesn’t offer any flexible working options (meaning you have to come into the same location, Monday through Friday for a standard 9-5 shift), you could be missing out on beneficial incentives that can make your life easier while improving the quality of your work. Directly asking management or executives for more flexibility might seem like a long shot, but if you don’t have a position that requires your presence at a specific location, there are organizational benefits as well. Employees can increase their productivity and be able to improve their ability to focus on tasks. A company can also become a more attractive place to work and hire better job candidates. How could you approach your management team about gaining more flexibility?

Porschia Parker is a Certified Coach, Professional Resume Writer, and Founder of Fly High Coaching. She empowers ambitious professionals and motivated executives to add $10K on average to their salaries.