New York's Koning Picks Atlanta for New HQ, Will Create Up to 400 New Jobs

New York-based breast imaging specialists Koning Corporation has selected Atlanta as the location for its new headquarters and intends to open a new 100,000 square foot facility there.

The new facility is expected to create up to 400 new positions, according to a brief in the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Other cities that were up for the new facility reportedly included Boston and Houston. The Chronicle’s article is behind a paywall. BioSpace reached out in an email this morning to Koning to find out more information about the planned site, including a possible timeline for the facility to be open as well as more information about the expected jobs. When BioSpace hears more from the company, we will update the article.

Privately-held Koning Corp. is the maker of the Koning Breast CT (KBCT). The 3-D imaging device was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2015. The company said the KBCT is the first ever 3D breast CT scanner that is commercially available. The device is designed to image the entire breast with a single scan without compression of the breast tissue, the company said. The technology allows for precise detection, assessment, and quantification of abnormalities, especially in women with dense breast tissue, according to company data.

“KBCT represents a revolutionary advancement in breast cancer diagnosis. Breast cancer is a growing worldwide women’s health issue impacting hundreds of thousands of women. We are very proud to now be able to offer our technology to benefit women here in the United States,” Ruola Ning, Koning’s president and founder said in a statement at the time the FDA approved the device.

Koning said future versions of its breast imaging technology are expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention and treatment.

“Our hope is to be able to improve survival rates and outcomes for millions of patients. We believe that the power, versatility, and lower cost of Koning Breast CT will serve as a viable substitute for many traditional breast imaging applications,” the company said in March after it inked an innovative technology contract with Vizient, Inc. to enhance clinical care at its member groups.

The breast imaging market is expected to be worth $4.1 billion by 2021, according to MarketsandMarkets. Market growth is expected to be driven by multiple factors, including additional government investments and increasing awareness about early detection of breast cancer. Another factor, according to the research, is the launch of advanced breast imaging systems capable of detecting cancer in women with dense breast tissues, such as Koning’s system.