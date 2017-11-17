Meet the 6 Powerful Bay Area Biotech VCs You've Never Heard About

For many young and growing companies, securing financing is key. Without proper funding, it can be difficult to execute on any idea. When it comes to securing money, having a venture capitalist who provides useful guidance adds essential value.

Some VCs are as well-known as the companies they support, but there are plenty who work in the shadows but still contribute enormously to the companies they work with. In Partnering Insight, Luke Timmerman, founder of Timmerman Report, highlighted six venture capitalists who “matter in biotech” but may not be well known. Each of the VCs highlighted has a strong record of adding value to companies, Timmerman said.

1. Kristina Burow

Based in San Francisco, Burow is a VC with Arch Venture Partners. Although not as well-known as Arch’s Bob Nelsen, Timmerman calls Burow a “force behind the scenes.” A chemist by training, Burow works with a number of startups, including Vividion Therapeutics, Unity Biotechnology and Vir Biotechnology, which is helmed by former Biogen chief George Scangos. Because of her background in chemistry, Timmerman said Burow has a keen eye for biotech assets.

2. Albert Cha

Based in Palo Alto, Cha has been a VC with Vivo Capital since 2000. He has been successful in helping companies stand on their own and now sits on the board of several biotechs including Ascendis Pharma, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals. Timmerman said Cha’s hand has been in a number of exits including those of Aspreva, acquired by Galenica in 2007 and NextWave Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Pfizer in 2012.

3. Anand Mehra

A VC with Sofinnova Ventures. Timmerman said Mehra has built an impressive track record. Mehra has been part of the deals to fund Spark Therapeutics, Prothena and Civitas Therapeutics, acquired by Acorda Therapeutics in 2014. Mehra sits on the board of directors of Spark Therapeutics, which is nearing regulatory approval of Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec), its gene therapy for a rare, genetic form of blindness.

4. Krishna Yeshwant

Based in Menlo Park, Yeshwant is a general partner with GV, which was formerly known as Google Ventures. Timmerman said Yeshwant has “put together a portfolio that any big-name standalone VC firm would envy.” As a VC Timmerman pointed out a number of strong players in Yeshwant’s portfolio including Adirmab, Foundation Medicine, Editas Medicine, Flatiron Health and Alector.

5. Heather Preston

A VC with TPG Biotech, Timmerman said San Francisco-based Preston, like the other VCs on his list, has established a portfolio that would be a feather in the cap for any company. Biotechs she has backed include Alder Pharmaceuticals, Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Otonomy.

6. Larry Lasky

Although San Francisco-based Lasky is now a partner with The Column Group, Timmerman noted that he has a long record of working in the life sciences, including time spent with Genetics Institute and Genentech. As a VC, Lasky has worked with a number of companies including Intellikine, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, and Proteolix. Lasky serves on the board of directors for multiple companies including ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Effector Therapeutics, Revolution Medicines, and Accent Therapeutics.