Mako Medical to Create 153 Jobs in North Carolina Expansion

North Carolina-based Mako Medical Laboratories will expand in the Tar Heel state and expects to add up to 153 new positions at a new facility in Henderson, N.C.

A diagnostic testing company, Mako plans to invest $15.395 million over five years in a testing facility in northeastern North Carolina. The company currently has 169 employees in North Carolina. The expansion will nearly double its employment. The new facility is expected to be Mako’s main distribution center for services to customers in 10 states, the News & Observer reported.

“This location and facility will allow Mako to compete with global life science companies and be strategically positioned to roll out new cost-effective products and services,” Chad Price, Mako’s chief executive officer, told the Triangle Business Journal.

Positions that will be added to the Vance County facility will be both full time and part time, according to reports. The majority of positions being filled for the new facility will support roles for laboratory work. Mako will be hiring for roles in logistics, drivers, warehouse workers, couriers, administrators and finance personnel, according to reports. There will be some laboratory employees hired, including chemists and lab technicians. Average salaries will be about $50,000, which is above the $33,000 median salary in Vance County.

Price told the News & Observer that many of the company’s employees are members of the National Guard or are semi-retired veterans who are not pursuing full-time employment.

Gov. Roy Cooper praised the expansion by Mako Medical.

“Life science companies find the ingredients for success here in North Carolina thanks to our skilled workforce and our strong business climate,” Cooper said in a statement. “Biotech is thriving across our state, and I’m proud to welcome Mako Medical to Vance County.”

Mako develops diagnostic testing for toxicology, urine, allergy, clinical trial support and more. The company performs diagnostic testing for hospitals, physicians, and urgent care facilities around the country.

Earlier this year, Mako Medical was selected as one of the best places to work in the Research Triangle area by the Journal. After being tapped for the award, Price said in a statement that the company has “worked really hard to create an amazing culture and environment for our team. The Research Triangle is one of the most competitive regions in the country. To stand out here--means something special.”