Interview Insider: Tips on How to Get Hired at Five Prime Therapeutics

Whether a biopharma company is large or small—or in some cases, enormous—they tend to want the same thing in employees—top skills, creativity, reliability, experience, and the ability to fit in to the company’s unique culture. Here is a look Five Prime Therapeutics, what they do and what they look for in hiring.

The Company

Based in South San Francisco, Five Prime Therapeutics focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in cancer, inflammation and immuno-oncology related to extracellular proteins. On January 8, the company hit a milestone for the first Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by Bristol-Myers Squibb for a candidate under the immune checkpoint pathway discovery collaboration between the two companies.

The first candidate from the collaboration is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets TIM-3 (T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3), an immune checkpoint receptor that limits the duration and intensity of T-cell responses. This event triggered a $5 million milestone payment to Five Prime from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

In fact, Five Prime has several collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb, but also with Belgium-based UCB Pharma for fibrosis and central nervous system disorders as well as with UK-based GlaxoSmithKline for respiratory diseases.

The company also has its own internal, independent programs. The program furthest along is FPA008 (cabiralizumab), which is being evaluated for pancreatic cancer in combination with Opdivo and chemotherapy, multiple tumors with Opdivo, and in pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS). Its FPA144 is in Phase I and Ib trials for gastric cancer and bladder cancer.

Interview Process and Reviews

Glassdoor, which collects reviews of companies, and provides insight into the interview process, gives Five Prime an average rating of three starts out of five based on 22 reviews, with 44 percent of reviewers saying they would recommend the company to a friend.

A current employee gave it five stars, saying, “Executive team has very high integrity; pay and benefits are great; culture is friendly and warm; not a lot of politics; lots of very smart people to work with; minimal red tape to get things done; frequent happy hours and other fun company events.”

The same reviewer notes, however, “The company has had some growing pains: lots of new employees, some IT systems are outdated; HR and finance processes are manual; but improvements are underway.”

One reviewer, who is a current employee, described Five Prime as a “mid-sized company with big-company problems.” The reviewer said the “staff at the RA-Scientist level are bright, dedicated, and truly a pleasure to work with. Benefits are good. Top notch science.” On the downside, the reviewer said, “As you move up to and above the Director level, it becomes a mixed bag of amazing and abysmal people. This company has become top-heavy as it has grown, and there has been a corresponding shift in culture. More finger-pointing and shifting blame, more obstacles to making decisions due to middle-upper management applying short-sighted organizational practices or simply avoiding accountability.”

One manager who reviewed the company noted, “I have to be honest, I have only been working here for a short time, but have a great amount of pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and CRO experience in all areas of the drug development business. This company is on track in the same way that all drug companies are and those who complain may not fully understand how companies bring drugs to market. Anywhere that you work there are politics, so either you learn the game, find allies, or stay out of the way. The important thing is that you do the best you can at your job and think of work as a contribution to the success of the company. You will be rewarded in the long run and it takes time, it’s a growing company.”

The interview process was ranked 3.0, which is average, with 43 percent citing a positive experience, 43 percent negative, and 14 percent neutral.

An applicant who did not receive an offer noted an average interview and a negative experience (not uncommon from people who didn’t receive an offer). The applicant indicated the job was for a scientist position and the process took three weeks. “Onsite interview with hiring manager and rest of the team was pleasant, but HR was rude and unprofessional.”

The questions asked were “standard technical questions.”

An individual who applied as a research associate but did not receive an offer said it was a positive experience and an average interview. The process took five days. “I applied online and within a week received an email from their HR department requesting a telephone interview. The email requested me to submit several dates and times that I was available. I was contacted by HR. The interview was conducted by an in-house HR representative. She basically was screening me for my ability to perform the required skills for the position.”

Examples of interview questions included: “What type of person do I find the most challenging type?” and “Had I had to work with such a person and how did I deal with that co-worker?”

Career Opportunities

As a growing clinical-stage biotech company in the immuno-oncology space, Five Prime Therapeutics is working on cutting-edge science, and as a result, has numerous opportunities in the sciences. Example include:

Director/Associate Director, Biostatistics in South San Francisco. The candidate will provide strategic technical leadership and biostatistics guidance for designing and conducting clinical studies. The position reports to the chief medical officer. It calls for a PhD in statistics or biostatistics with 10+ years of direct experience in the biotechnology industry and advanced knowledge of statistical methods used in clinical trials.

Research Associate III/IV Immuno-Oncology Research in South San Francisco. The individual will work with the Immuno-Oncology Research team in developing and performing cell-line based and primary immune cell-based assays, as well as FACS assays for target validation and lead selection. Experience in multi-color flow cytometry and in isolating immune cell populations and performing a variety of immune assays is required. It calls for a Bachelor’s of Science or Master of Science in immunology, cell biology or equivalent with at least three years of experience for a Master or five years of experience for a Bachelor’s.

Senior Research Engineer in South San Francisco. This position calls for a PhD in biomedical engineering, bioengineering, chemical engineering or related discipline with zero to two years relevant experience. The candidate will lead technology development projects to explore, prototype, and develop or procure new technologies, such as robotic automation, microfluidics, tissue imaging for high-throughput biologics experimentation.

Non-Clinical Pharmacokinetic Consultant in South San Francisco. This position will provide support for Investigational New Drug (IND) filings. It calls for a consultant with strong analytical and communication skills and be responsible for overall strategy and support in designing, executing and analyzing drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic studies. The position calls for a PhD in pharmacokinetics, pharmaceutical sciences, pharmacology or related field, with a specific focus on pharmacokinetics. Experience using Phoenix WinNonlin is required.

Five Prime’s facilities are in The Cove at Oyster Point in South San Francisco, one of the newer developments for biopharma in the area.

Interested in working for a growing, cutting-edge biotech company? Brush your resume and good luck!