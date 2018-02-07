Interview Insider: Tips on How to Get Hired at BioMarin Pharmaceutical





Interested in getting hired by a top-level biopharmaceutical company? Much of the usual advice applies: be skilled, experienced, make sure your resume is up-to-date, polished and focused, and practice your interview skills. One aspect of interviewing that often goes overlooked is understanding more about the company, what it does and its culture. With that in mind, here’s a look at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

About the Company

Located in San Rafael, Calif., BioMarin Pharmaceutical focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for rare diseases. It has six commercial products for CLN2 disease, also known as Batten disease, Morquio A Syndrome MPS IVA, phenylketonuria (PKU), MPS VI, MPS I and for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

The company is waiting on a decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late May on its Biologics License Application (BLA) for its PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme product to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in patients with PKU who have uncontrolled blood Phe levels.

The company also has a growing pipeline for achondroplasia, hemophilia A, Sanfilippo Syndrome (MPS IIIB) and Friedreich’s ataxia.

In 2016, the company reported total revenues of $1.116 billion. For the first nine months of 2017, the company reported total revenues of $955.3 million, an increase of 17 percent from the same period in 2016. In 2016, BioMarin had 2,200 employees.

Interviews and Reviews

In Glassdoor reviews, BioMarin gets mixed comments. Based on 179 reviews, it received 3.1 stars out of 5, with 57 percent willing to recommend the company to a friend. The company’s chief executive officer, Jean-Jacques Bienaime received 73 percent approval. The overall tenor of the reviews is that the company’s science is cutting edge, there are good salaries and benefits, but it’s a hard-driving company where work-life balance can be tough to maintain.

A reviewer who recommends the company and gave it five stars, noted a pro as “innovative research, exciting place to work,” with a con being, “lots of politics and bureaucracy.”

One current employee who has worked at the company for more than five years, doesn’t recommend it. The pros, the individual noted, were, “Good drugs helping very underserved patients.” The cons, however, were, “Management is a mess. There are entire departments that add no value but seem to keep growing because their leaders are tight with people at the top. The company has reached the ‘brightsizing’ stage of dysfunction—a lot of very valuable people have left in the past 12 months, and we’re not seeing that level of replacements come in.”

Another reviewer, who gave it four out of five reviews, noted, “The best way I can describe this company is ‘smart people working together to make a difference in the world.’ It was inspiring meeting the patients and seeing how the work at BioMarin was changing lives. I was very proud to be a partner in this work environment.” On the downside, “Scientists can be single-focused by nature. Occasionally, I did witness the silo effect.”

In terms of interviews, the company was rated as 2.8 out of five, or “average,” with 68 percent citing a positive experience. One individual who did not receive an offer noted the process took more than four weeks. “Went through two rounds of phone interviews before making it to the in-person around. This consisted of about six hours’ worth of interviews, split into four different interviews with several directors. The people I met were condescending, interrupted me, continually asked how I made it as far as I have, being so young in my field.”

Interview questions included, “Give us an example of a mistake you made,” and in what seems a bizarre question, “What are your three favorite apps on your phone?”

A Research Associate II who accepted an offer noted a positive experience. The process took over two weeks. “I had a phone interview with the hiring manager, then a couple weeks later he brought me in for a face interview. It was a whole day interview with multiple individuals from the team and the HR rep.”

The individual noted the interview was mostly technical questions, and “if you know your domain you will be fine. Just make sure to really know and understand all of what is written in your resume.”

Another person who interviewed for a Research Associate II position but did not receive an offer said the process took four weeks. The interview questions included, “Describe a little about yourself,” and “What would you do if work became too stressful?”

Careers

BioMarin has numerous career opportunities in many different areas globally. Examples include:

Technical Manager, QA CMO Small Molecule in Novato, Calif. This individual will perform technical review of quality events, such as deviations, change requests and others, as documented by contract manufacturers and BioMarin contract manufacturing operations departments. It calls for a Bachelor’s Degree and eight or more years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing or quality, or a Master of Science with five or more years of experience. Positions requires prior hands-on experience in working with CMO in a cGMP environment.

Senior Manager, Quality Assurance in Cork, Ireland. This position calls for a Bachelor of Science with at least 10 years of experience or a Master of Science with at least eight years of experience. The candidate will be responsible for maintaining site quality systems and providing quality oversight of the facility. The facility, Shanbally, labels and packages drug products and manufactures formulated bulk drug substance biological commercial and clinical products.

Director of Vector Biology in San Rafael, Calif. The company’s Vector Biology group is responsible for initiating and guiding gene therapy projects from preclinical through clinical phases. The candidate must have extensive experience with AAV vectors, preferably a PhD or MD, with preference given to molecular biologists, and 10 years of experience in an academic, research, laboratory setting or biopharma company.

Senior Research Associate I, BioAnalytical Sciences, (HPLC and Mass Spectrometry) in San Rafael, Calif. The BioAnalytical Sciences team is part of the company’s Translational Sciences department. This group develops and validates novel assays to measure pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and biomarkers. The position calls for someone with a Bachelor’s degree with six to 10 years of relevant experience, or a Masters’ degree with four years of relevant experience. Required skills include six to 10 years of hands-on experience in basic biochemistry, such as immunoprecipitation, small scale protein purification and HPLC.

BioMarin does excellent and important work for an underserved population, developing and marketing therapies for orphan drugs and rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Interested in joining? Polish your resume, practice your interviewing skills and good luck!