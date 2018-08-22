TSOI Taps NFL Veteran to Help Lead CTE Preventative Therapy

Football has received a lot of attention due to the significant number of players who have suffered repeated concussions. California-based Therapeutics Solutions International Inc.(TSOI) has turned to a veteran player to help lead the development of a concussion preventative.

TSOI tapped San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame player Wes Chandler to lead the development of its NeuroStilbene product for use in patients at risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is caused by repetitive concussive/sub-concussive hits to the head. The injuries are typically sustained over the course of several years. CTE is characterized by memory loss, compulsive and erratic behavior, impaired judgment, aggression, depression and dementia. TSOI noted that CTE is “anatomically characterized by brain atrophy, reduced mass of frontal and temporal cortices, and medial temporal lobe.” A number of high-profile NFL legend s have been diagnosed with CTE, including Frank Gifford, Ken Stabler, Dave Duerson and Junior Seau.

TSOI’s intranasal spray NeuroStilbene is being developed as a potential preventative treatment for concussions. At a molecular level, TSOI said CTE is associated with “chronic activation” of a brain cell type known as microglia1. The active ingredient in NeuroStilbene is pterostilbene. That ingredient has been shown to decrease microglial activation, the company said. Additionally, it has been shown to reduce neuroinflammation, one of the major causes of CTE2, TSOI said. NeuroStilbene is being developed as a product for high-performance athletes who might be more exposed to potential concussions.

Chandler, who played for the Chargers during the 1970s and 90s and was also a standout at the University of Florida, said he has witnessed “firsthand the devastation caused by CTE.”

“I am very excited to work with TSOI at developing NeuroStilbene as an over the counter spray that is available for all athletes before exposure to activities where the risk of brain injury/concussions exists," Chandler said in a statement.

TSOI Chief Medical Officer James Veltmeyer said the company is excited to work with Chandler and the “numerous colleagues and relations he has developed over the decades in professional sports.” That relationship Chandler developed will help to provide solutions that are meant to prevent the onset of CTE, but in some cases potentially reversing it, Veltmeyer said in a statement.

“The formal launching of the CTE Program at TSOI is an indication of the breadth of different therapeutic indications that the pterostilbene molecule is capable of addressing,” Timothy Dixon, president and chief executive officer of TSOI said in a statement. “Given that NeuroStilbene is generated from ingredients that are generally regarded as safe, the company is capable of initiating sales of this product immediately, with confidence the market demand exists. We look forward to working with Wes and preventing and hopefully reversing this terrible condition.”

TSOI isn’t the only pharma company working on a CTE program. In March San Diego-based Exosome Sciences initiated a study that will use blood tests to discover CTE biomarkers in retired NFL players. The study will enroll former NFL players, who are at high risk of suffering from CTE, and control subjects who didn't participate in activities that involved repetitive head trauma, the company said at the time. The goal of the study will be to find elevated levels of plasma exosomal tau, or a TauSome, as Exosome calls it.

The blood test study follows a previous study the company did that showed high levels of TauSome in some former NFL players. The higher the TauSome level found in an individual, the worse that person performed on standardized tests of memory and psychomotor speed.