Seqirus Forms Dedicated sa-mRNA Program, Taps In-House R&D Head to Oversee

New Jersey-based Seqirus is expanding and accelerating its capabilities to develop next-generation self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccines for influenza and other viral illnesses. This morning, the company announced plans to create a dedicated sa-mRNA program with its lead director.

Seqirus has a long heritage in the development of flu vaccines. The company was established in 2015 after Australia-based CSL Limited acquired Novartis’ influenza vaccines business. The company is now one of the largest providers of flu vaccines in the world.

Last year, Seqirus saw the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) green light Audenz for the protection against influenza A (H5N1) in the event of a pandemic. Three weeks later, the company won approval for Fluad Quadrivalent, the first and only quadrivalent adjuvanted influenza vaccine developed to help protect adults 65 years and older against seasonal influenza. Earlier this year, Flucelvax Quadrivalent, the company’s cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine, was approved for a broader set of patients, age two and above.

While mRNA has been researched for years, the world largely became aware of the technology with the authorization of vaccines against COVID-19 developed by Moderna and Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccines work by providing instructions to cells to make a protein that stimulates an immune response to fight future infections. Seqirus’ sa-mRNA technology also teaches the body to replicate mRNA, amplifying the amount of protein made. Self-amplifying mRNA could enable vaccine manufacturers to potentially develop more effective vaccines with a smaller dosage and lower negative reactions. In preclinical research, sa-mRNA technology has demonstrated the potential to raise stronger cellular responses and generate significantly higher antibody titers at the same dose level as mRNA, Seqirus said.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought mRNA vaccines to prominence, Seqirus has been researching sa-mRNA as a viable influenza vaccine technology for a number of years and is now forging ahead into clinical trials to ensure we build the best possible technology platform for both seasonal influenza and pandemic response, more broadly,” Stephen Marlow, general manager at Seqirus said in a statement.

Seqirus is developing multiple sa-mRNA-based influenza vaccine candidates. According to Seqirus, pre-clinical results have demonstrated promise as compared to more traditional influenza vaccine technologies. With its new dedicated sa-mRNA program, Seqirus expects to begin clinical trials for both seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccine candidates in the second half of 2022. Helming the new sa-mRNA program will be Roberta Duncan, who has served as head of Operations and head of Research & Development at the company. Duncan will take over as sa-mRNA lead and be responsible for driving the development of the company’s differentiated influenza portfolio and exploring the program capabilities in other infectious diseases.

“As the industry leader in influenza vaccines, we recognize the important role that we must play to develop this platform, today and for years to come,” Duncan said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time for the industry and for Seqirus, as we continue actively pursuing technological advances to improve influenza protection and help safeguard our communities around the world against this potentially serious virus.”