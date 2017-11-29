Wavelength Pharma Names Former Sun Exec as New CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Wavelength Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (“Wavelength” or the “Company”), a former subsidiary of Perrigo Company plc that was recently acquired by SK Capital Partners, welcomes Iftach Seri and Tami Cohen as the Company’s new CEO and CFO, respectively.

Stephen d’Incelli, a Principal of SK Capital, commented, “We are confident that these highly seasoned leaders will further enhance the strong, existing management team and, along with the active support of our Board of Directors, will drive Wavelength’s organic and acquisitive growth and continued evolution into a customer-centric API solutions provider.”

Iftach Seri previously served as Sun Pharmaceutical’s head of API. He was also previously the CEO of New Pharm drugstore and held numerous and varied roles at Teva Pharmaceutical, providing him a broad perspective and skillset across the global API industry.

Tami Cohen previously served as CFO of SodaStream’s manufacturing subsidiary and Corporate Controller. SodaStream is a global public company with revenues of ~$500 million and 2,000 employees. Tami brings a strong technical and financial skillset to Wavelength and will be a key partner to Iftach and the broader organization across both tactical and strategic initiatives.

Mr. Seri said, “Tami and I are excited to join Wavelength as we begin our strategic transformation into an industry leader. I have long admired the Company’s reputation for quality and reliability and am confident that our world-class team and differentiated capabilities will enable us to build upon that legacy and achieve our vision. We look forward to working closely with the entire Wavelength team as we strive every day to be our customers’ partner of choice.”

About Wavelength Pharmaceuticals

Wavelength is a leading developer and manufacturer of generic APIs and finished dose forms (“FDF”) with operations primarily located in Israel. Wavelength supports a global, blue-chip customer base and has a broad array of products that leverage its specialized manufacturing capabilities (including cytotoxic, steroid and high potency) and core competency in complex chemistries. Wavelength has an uncompromising commitment to the highest quality and reliability standards and has an exemplary compliance track record.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firm’s purpose is to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK utilizes its industry, operating and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth and profitability as well as lower operating risk. SK’s portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $6 billion annually, employs more than 8,700 people globally and operates more than 60 plants in 25 countries. The firm currently has approximately $1.9 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128006465/en/