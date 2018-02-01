Voyager Founder and CEO to Step Down, Hunt for New Leader Begins





Voyager Therapeutics Announces CEO Succession Plan for 2018



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases today announced plans during 2018 for Steven Paul, M.D., to transition from president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Voyager Therapeutics to executive science advisor. Dr. Paul is a founder of Voyager, having been with the company for six years since its inception, initially as president of R&D, then as president and CEO since September 2014. In addition to transitioning to an executive science advisor role, in which he will focus on preclinical discovery research and portfolio development, Dr. Paul will continue to serve on Voyager’s Board of Directors, and as a member of Voyager’s Science & Technology Committee. Voyager’s Board of Directors will conduct a retained search during which time Dr. Paul will remain in his current role until a new CEO has been appointed.

“Steve has been an integral part of creating the foundation for Voyager, advancing the lead and pipeline programs, its gene therapy platform and manufacturing capabilities, and assembling a superb leadership team that will continue the mission of building a world-class company,” said Mark Levin, partner of Third Rock Ventures and chairman of the Voyager Board of Directors. “The Board is grateful to Steve’s many contributions over the years and for his commitment to remain a part of Voyager’s success going forward.”

“Our Parkinson’s disease program is nearing its pivotal stage with our recent IND clearance for VY-AADC, which has the potential to improve the disabling motor symptoms of a disease that afflicts hundreds of thousands of patients in the advanced stages,” said Steven Paul, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Voyager Therapeutics. “Our preclinical programs are also advancing towards the clinic, and with all of these programs in motion, in my new role, I look forward to working with the team and the Board to advance further this exciting platform and ensuring a smooth transition with the new CEO. Having the opportunity to help create the Company from concept, and then immerse myself over the past six years in its development, has been one of the truly satisfying accomplishments of my career.”

Dr. Paul’s 35 years of neuroscience expertise includes an extensive track record in CNS drug discovery and development. Prior to Voyager, Dr. Paul, 67, was also a venture partner at Third Rock Ventures where he helped lead the ideation and formation of new companies including Voyager and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). He spent 17 years at Eli Lilly, during which time he held several key leadership roles including President of the Lilly Research Laboratories and was responsible for the company’s overall R&D efforts covering a range of therapeutic areas for both small molecules and biologics. Dr. Paul also served as Scientific Director of the National Institute of Mental Health, has authored or co-authored more than 550 papers and book chapters and was the Founding Director of the Appel Alzheimer’s Disease Research Institute at Weil Cornell Medical College, where he initiated the Institute’s novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy program for Alzheimer’s disease.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing and dosing and delivery techniques. The company’s pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including advanced Parkinson’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and severe, chronic pain. Voyager has broad strategic collaborations with Sanofi Genzyme, the specialty care global business unit of Sanofi, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

