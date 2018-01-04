Triumvira Names a New CEO

HAMILTON, Ontario & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Triumvira Immunologics Canada Inc. and Triumvira Immunologics USA Inc. today announced the appointment of Paul Lammers, M.D., M.Sc., as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Lammers brings more than 27 years of experience in product and clinical development spanning the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

“Paul is an experienced biopharmaceutical leader who has focused his career on trying to make a positive change in patients’ lives through the development of innovative drug therapies,” said Brian Bloom, CEO of Bloom Burton & Co, and Chairman and Co-Founder of Triumvira. “His experience in raising significant capital from leading strategic and traditional venture capitalists, as well as in building strong development and management teams, are invaluable assets to capture the opportunities that lie ahead for Triumvira.”

“After facing initial challenges in clinical testing, different T-cell therapy approaches have garnered a lot of interest in the past few years with striking results obtained in the treatment of several blood-borne cancers,” said Dr. Lammers. “Triumvira’s T-Cell Antigen Coupler (“TAC”) technology might represent the next step in T-cell therapy, and I am excited about developing additional promising therapies out of this platform, not only for blood-borne but also for solid tumors, and potentially also for other therapeutic areas.”

Dr. Lammers joins Triumvira from Mirna Therapeutics, where he served as Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer from 2009 until its successful reverse merger with a private company in August 2017. During his tenure at Mirna Therapeutics, Dr. Lammers raised approx. $160 million in funding, both from Federal and State grants (including CPRIT, the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute from Texas), leading traditional and strategic venture firms, and by bringing the company public on the NASDAQ exchange. In 2009, Dr. Lammers briefly served as President of Repros Therapeutics, The Woodlands, Texas. Before Repros Therapeutics, he served 6 years as Chief Medical Officer and Head of US Product Development for EMD Serono Inc., a subsidiary of German Pharmaceutical company, Merck KgA. Over his 27 years in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, Dr. Lammers held different executive and senior management positions in clinical development, medical affairs, and regulatory affairs at both medium and large pharmaceutical companies, and small private and public biotech companies. He started his pharmaceutical career at Organon International, after obtaining both a biology and medical degree at the Radboud University in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Dr. Lammers is currently a member of the Board of ImmunoMet and a Scientific Advisor to Cristal Therapeutics.

About Triumvira and TAC

Triumvira is developing an engineered T-cell technology called the T-Cell Antigen Coupler (TAC), developed in the laboratory of Dr. Jonathan Bramson at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and is designed to activate T-cells through the T-cell receptor complex. In multiple liquid and solid tumor animal models, TAC-T cells outperform CAR-T cells, with markedly improved pharmacodynamic effects and reduced toxicity. The company aims to enter the clinic a year from now, and is focusing its pipeline expansion on solid tumor targets. Not only does the TAC-T platform offer best-in-class potential, but the novel structure provides freedom to operate in a crowded space.

