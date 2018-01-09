SoCal's Evolus Files for $75M IPO

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolus today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined. Evolus has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "EOLS." Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. and JMP Securities LLC are acting as lead managers. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com; or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 320 Park Ave., New York, New York 10022, or by e-mail at US-ECM@us.mizuho-sc.com, or by telephone at (212) 205-7600. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About Evolus, Inc. Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with expanded choices in aesthetic procedures and treatments. Evolus, Inc. focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus Press Contacts: September Riharb, Vice President, Marketing

