Regeneron Abandons Ship as Combo Drug Flunks Phase II Studies
Published: Nov 27, 2017
|
|[27-November-2017]
|
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that results from two Phase 2 studies that added the angiopoietin2 (Ang2) antibody nesvacumab to EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection did not provide sufficient differentiation to warrant Phase 3 development. The RUBY study evaluated patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) and the ONYX study evaluated patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). EYLEA results were consistent with findings in previous clinical studies. There were no new safety signals in these studies.
"We knew from the start that it would be difficult to improve on the already high bar set by EYLEA, which is the market-leading branded therapy in its approved indications, providing significant improvements in vision and strong long-term outcomes in patients with wet AMD and DME," said George D. Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron. "We expect to report results in the first half of 2018 from our EYLEA Phase 3 study in diabetic retinopathy, which represents a growing patient population with significant need. We also continue to invest in additional R&D approaches in ophthalmology with the goal of providing new innovations to patients with serious vision-threatening diseases."
RUBY and ONYX were two, randomized, double-masked, active-controlled phase 2 studies designed to investigate if a combination of aflibercept and nesvacumab offered additional benefit over aflibercept monotherapy. The studies evaluated two different doses of nesvacumab in combination with aflibercept, both administered as a single co-formulated intravitreal injection, as well as aflibercept monotherapy. The primary endpoint for both trials was change in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) between week 12 and 36 as measured by the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) letter score.
Results from RUBY and ONYX will be further analyzed and will be submitted for presentation at a future medical congress.
The combination of aflibercept and nesvacumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG under a global collaboration agreement. The safety and efficacy of the potential use of a co-formulated combination of aflibercept and nesvacumab in wet AMD and DME have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.
About EYLEA® (aflibercept) Injection
Regeneron and Bayer AG collaborate on the global development and commercialization of EYLEA. Regeneron maintains exclusive rights to EYLEA in the United States. Bayer has licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside the United States, where the companies share equally the profits from sales of EYLEA, except for Japan where Regeneron receives a percentage of net sales.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR EYLEA® (aflibercept) INJECTION
Injection into the eye with EYLEA can result in an infection in the eye and retinal detachment (separation of retina from back of the eye). Inflammation in the eye has been reported with the use of EYLEA.
In some patients, injections with EYLEA may cause a temporary increase in eye pressure within 1 hour of the injection. Sustained increases in eye pressure have been reported with repeated injections, and your doctor may monitor this after each injection.
There is a potential risk of serious and sometimes fatal side effects related to blood clots, leading to heart attack or stroke in patients receiving EYLEA.
Serious side effects related to the injection procedure with EYLEA are rare but can occur including infection inside the eye and retinal detachment.
The most common side effects reported in patients receiving EYLEA are increased redness in the eye, eye pain, cataract, moving spots in the field of vision, increased pressure in the eye, and vitreous (gel-like substance) detachment.
It is important that you contact your doctor right away if you think you might be experiencing any side effects, including eye pain or redness, light sensitivity, or blurring of vision, after an injection.
EYLEA is for prescription use only. For additional safety information, please talk to your doctor and visit www.EYLEA.us to see the full Prescribing Information for EYLEA.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
Indications
Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD): The recommended dose for EYLEA is 2 mg administered by injection in the eye every 2 months (8 weeks) following 3 initial monthly (every 4 weeks) injections. EYLEA may be dosed once per month, but in most patients, additional benefit was not seen with this dosing plan. Some patients may need monthly (every 4 weeks) dosing after the first 3 months (12 weeks).
Macular Edema following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO): The recommended dose for EYLEA is 2 mg administered by injection in the eye monthly (every 4 weeks).
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) in patients with DME: The recommended dose for EYLEA is 2 mg administered by injection in the eye every 2 months (8 weeks) following 5 initial monthly (every 4 weeks) injections. EYLEA may be dosed once per month, but in most patients, additional benefit was not seen with this dosing plan. Some patients may need monthly (every 4 weeks) dosing after the first 5 months (20 weeks).
Please visit www.EYLEA.us to see the full Prescribing Information for EYLEA.
About Regeneron
Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, including VelocImmune® to yield optimized fully-human antibodies, and ambitious initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.
For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.
Regeneron Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Digital Media
Regeneron uses its media and investor relations website and social media outlets to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Regeneron is routinely posted and is accessible on Regeneron's media and investor relations website (http://newsroom.regeneron.com) and its Twitter feed (http://twitter.com/regeneron).
Contacts Regeneron:
Media Relations
Investor Relations
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-provides-update-on-eylea-aflibercept-injection-and-nesvacumab-ang2-antibody-combination-program-300561643.html
SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:REGN