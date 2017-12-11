Janssen to Terminate Simeprevir License With Medivir, Effective June 2018
Published: Dec 11, 2017
|
Medivir Announces Janssen Decision to Terminate its Simeprevir License Effective June 2018
|[10-December-2017]
|
STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec.10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Janssen) has decided to terminate the license that it holds for simeprevir due to Janssen's assessment of market demand. The termination of the license will become effective in June 2018 and Medivir will continue to receive royalties on any remaining sales of Olysio/Sovriad (simeprevir) that Janssen will make until that time. Medivir will seek to identify potential commercialization partners for specific territories where it believes there may be a market opportunity.
Medivir's royalty on the global sales of simeprevir in the first three quarters of 2017 were SEK 13.7M, SEK 7.7M, and SEK 4.1M respectively.
|
