ImmunoPrecise Brings on New CEO

ImmunoPrecise appoints new President and CEO

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - ImmunoPrecise (TSX VENTURE: IPA)(OTC PINK: IPATF) announces the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Bath, as the new President and CEO of the Company effective February 21, 2018.

Most recently, Dr. Jennifer Bath served in an executive role at Aldevron, LLC, as the Global Director of Client Relations, where she held both strategic and technical roles. She headed the global sales and client relations teams, and defined business strategies by applying knowledge based on science, technology and the market. In addition, she served as a key technical specialist, particularly for therapeutic antibody discovery, and was responsible for growth and retention of the company's client base.

Dr. Bath served in many industry leadership roles, contributed to the Economic Development Corporation's Strategic Planning Initiatives, advised biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on strategic and operational business practices, and facilitated workshops in technology entrepreneurship. She has strong relationships with leaders in the fields of therapeutics and vaccinology and has fostered many collaborative developments and partnerships in discovery.

Dr. Jennifer Bath holds a Ph.D. in Cellular and Molecular biology from North Dakota State University, and a Bachelor's degree in Biology with an emphasis on human genetics from the University of Kansas. She began her career in academia and moved into industry after serving for 15 years as Associate Professor of Cellular and Molecular Biology at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota. She was the Founder and Executive Director of the Concordia College Global Vaccine Institute, the mission of which is to prevent and treat neglected tropical diseases. Dr. Bath has broad experience in vaccine and therapeutic design, development and testing.

"Dr. Jennifer Bath's appointment as the President and CEO of IPA adds significant senior leadership and scientific depth to the Company's leadership team. Her experience with leading global sales efforts in the rapidly growing therapeutic antibody discovery market, combined with her scientific acumen and client relations focus, will contribute a great deal to IPA's growth and development. Dr. Bath will provide valued leadership to our commercial and scientific teams as we fully realize our plans to become the leading integrated global antibody solutions company," said Dr. James Kuo, Chairman of the Company.

In connection with Dr. Jennifer Bath's appointment, the Company granted Dr. Jennifer Bath a total of 700,000 stock options. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.47 per share, subject to certain vesting requirements and expire five years from the date of grant.

"I am very excited about the future of ImmunoPrecise, as well as working with the management and investment partners to continue building a leading, global, full-service antibody discovery organization," said Dr. Jennifer Bath.

"ImmunoPrecise's growing advantage in antibody discovery and development is based on its state-of-the-art technologies and proven capabilities, as well as its growing portfolio of competencies for addressing the full-value chain for high-throughput, therapeutic antibody discovery, screening and testing. I look forward to working with Immunoprecise's talented employees, and the company's partners, in creating long-term value and revolutionizing antibody discovery through rapid and efficient technological advances."

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

The Company is an integrated antibody solutions company that is a single source provider of services across the full antibody discovery value chain (antigen design, hit generation, lead selection, lead optimization and lead characterization). The Company utilizes the full spectrum of antibody production methodologies (library-based technologies, hybridoma methods, transgenic animal-based platforms and single B cell-based technologies) with a growing focus on generating therapeutic human antibodies.

The services offered to customers include the development of mouse and rat monoclonal and rabbit recombinant monoclonal antibodies against a wide spectrum of antigens, as well as polyclonal antibodies, immunologically based assays, therapeutic proteins and solutions to challenges faced by clients in antibody related research and development. In addition, cryopreservation services are provided for the storage of valuable biological materials including hybridoma clones, plasmid constructs, and cell lines. The antibodies produced by the company target a wide variety of therapeutic, environmental, diagnostic and research applications.

Antibodies are naturally occurring proteins capable of binding to specific target molecules, or antigens. They have been used very widely in therapeutics, research assays, diagnostics, and purification. The target market for the Company's antibody and peptide products includes organizations in the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, academic, and biologic fields.. The global monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is expected to reach a value of USD 138.6 billion by 2024.

The Company operates from two state-of-the-art laboratory facilities in North America and Europe. The Company's facility at the Vancouver Island Technology Park in Victoria, British Columbia houses tissue culture and molecular facilities, an animal care unit, and cryo-preservation facilities. Its facility in Utrecht, The Netherlands offers fast and large-scale production of (mammalian) recombinant proteins and antibodies for research and pre-clinical applications.

