Immunocore CEO Steps Down, Effective Immediately

Immunocore Announces Leadership Change



Oxford, UK and Philadelphia, USA, 8 February 2018 Immunocore Limited, the soluble TCR company developing first-in-class biologics that have the potential to transform patient lives, today announces Dr Eliot Forster has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr Forster informed the Board of his decision earlier this week and will be replaced, in an interim capacity, by Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Hotchkiss. Eliot will continue to work with Andrew and the Immunocore leadership team to assist the transition and a search for his successor is underway.



Jonathan Knowles, Chairman of the Immunocore Board of Directors, said: "I would like to express my sincere appreciation for Eliot's achievements as CEO. He spearheaded Immunocore's transformation into a world leading T cell receptor company and one of the UK's biotechnology flag-carriers.

"With its lead candidate, IMCgp100, a first-in-class therapeutic for patients with metastatic uveal and cutaneous melanoma, now in a confirmatory phase of development, with a pivotal uveal melanoma study recruiting, Immunocore is advancing the preparation of its commercial strategy and developing its infrastructure more broadly.

"Andrew is an outstanding leader with years of valuable pharmaceutical industry experience. We anticipate a smooth transition during this next phase in the Company's development."

Dr Forster said: "After three transformational years, and in alignment with the future strategic needs of the business, I've decided this is the right moment for me to hand over the leadership reins.

"The business is now heading into the next promising phase of its evolution and in guiding Immunocore into this position, I feel I've completed the job I set out to do.

"Immunocore is now a world-class company, with an outstanding and talented team, and I'm proud to have played my part in its transformation."



Andrew Hotchkiss, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore, said: "Immunocore is a fantastic company built on a strong scientific foundation, which has the potential to transform patient care. I would personally like to thank Eliot for his tremendous leadership in advancing our promising pipeline of assets closer to patients. I'm looking forward to working with Immunocore's leadership team and Board as we drive our exciting technology towards the market."

Andrew joined Immunocore as Chief Commercial Officer in 2017. In his new role as CEO, he will also sit on the Immunocore Board.

- Ends -

Notes for editors

About Immunocore

Immunocore, a leading TCR (T Cell Receptor) company, is developing first-in-class therapeutics that have the potential to transform the lives of people with serious diseases. The company is deploying its bi-functional protein biologics to redirect the immune system for the treatment of solid tumours and infectious diseases. Immunocore's lead programme, IMCgp100, is in Phase 2/3 registration studies for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma, a low tumour mutation burden cancer untreatable by most other immune-oncology agents. Immunocore also has a pipeline of proprietary and partnered products in development. Partners include AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Genentech and GlaxoSmithKline. Immunocore is headquartered in Oxford, UK with offices in Philadelphia, USA. The company is privately held by a broad, international investor base. For more information, please visit www.immunocore.com.