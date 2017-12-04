Human Longevity CEO Out After 11 Months on the Job

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity (HLI), the genomics-based, health intelligence company, announced today that following the company's recent Board of Directors meeting, J. Craig Venter, Ph.D., has been reappointed as Chief Executive Officer replacing Cynthia Collins. Saturnino (Nino) Fanlo, who currently serves as HLI's Chief Financial Officer, has also been named Chief Operations Officer. The company and board thank Collins for her service at HLI over the last year and wish her the very best in her future endeavors. The company is streamlining its efforts to focus on the Health Nucleus platform, the clinical research arm of HLI designed for early screening and detection of major diseases. Health Nucleus will remain the premier public-facing center to collect, analyze and act on pre-symptomatic health data, providing clients and physicians personalized insights to optimize health, help reduce risks and enable longer, healthier lives. "Since our inception, HLI has pursued the applications of pioneering genomics, advanced imaging and robust machine learning to generate a more insightful picture of human health than available anywhere else, and I am proud of the impact we've had on lives of our clients to date," said Dr. Venter. "We are at a pivotal point where refocusing our efforts and our strong team will allow us to continue to drive this positive impact on health more broadly." About Human Longevity, Inc™

Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) is the genomic-based, health intelligence company empowering proactive healthcare and enabling a life better lived. HLI combines the largest database of genomic and phenotypic data with machine learning to drive discoveries and revolutionize the practice of medicine. HLI's business focus includes the HLI Health Nucleus, a genomic powered clinical research center which uses whole genome sequence analysis, advanced clinical imaging and innovative machine learning, along with curated personal health information, to deliver the most complete picture of individual health. For more information, please visit http://www.humanlongevity.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-longevity-inc-announces-executive-leadership-changes-co-founder-j-craig-venter-phd-is-reappointed-as-ceo-300565503.html SOURCE Human Longevity, Inc.