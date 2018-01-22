Hepatares Co-Founder to Helm Merck's New R&D Center in the UK





MSD Research Laboratories appoints Dr Fiona H. Marshall to lead UK Discovery Centre



Monday 22 January, London: MSD, known as Merck & Co., Inc. in the US and Canada, has today announced the appointment of Dr. Fiona H. Marshall to lead its new discovery research facility in London, focused on early bioscience discovery and entrepreneurial innovation. Dr. Marshall joins MSD from Sosei Group Corporation where she was Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, and more specifically from Heptares Therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company that she co-founded more than a decade ago, and which was acquired by Sosei in 2015.

Dr. Marshall is a world renowned expert in GProtein-Coupled-Receptor (GPCR) biology, an active area of drug research and has more than 25 years' experience in drug discovery. She led the first group to show that GPCRs could form heterodimers and has published more than 80 peer-reviewed papers in the area of GPCRs.

“Fiona’s exemplary scientific accomplishments and in-depth drug discovery experience will enable her to make important contributions to the scientific environment within MRL, said Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, President, Merck Research Laboratories. “We are pleased to welcome her to MSD, where she will set an enormously high standard as the leader of our new London-based, UK Discovery Research Center.”

Dr. Marshall is currently the chair of the UK Medical Research Council Developmental Pathway Funding Scheme Committee and is on the Translational Advisory Groups of the Francis Crick Institute and the Wellcome Trust. Additionally she is a member of the Board of Trustees of Alzheimer’s Research UK (ARUK), on the council of the Academy Of Medical Sciences and the Industry and Translation committee of the Royal Society.

“I am delighted to be joining MSD as it expands its discovery network into London. I relish the challenge of leading MRL’s new team of scientists in the UK as we embark upon the development of the new Discovery Centre in London announced late last year,” said Dr Marshall. “MSD’s commitment to bringing the brightest and best scientific talent to London presents exciting opportunities to discover new medical advances as part of the vibrant London life sciences community.”

Prior to founding Heptares, Dr. Marshall spent 12 years at GlaxoWellcome/GlaxoSmithKline where she held positions of increasing responsibility including Head of the Department of Molecular Pharmacology. Thereafter she was Director of Discovery Pharmacology, Europe for Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Marshall has also served as a consultant for numerous venture capital and biotech companies.

