1-Year Old Biotech Goldfinch Steals AstraZeneca R&D Exec for CEO Post

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfinch Bio, a company focused on precision therapies to treat patients with kidney disease, today announced the appointments of industry veterans Anthony Johnson, M.D., to president and chief executive officer, and Michael Broxson to chief business and operating officer. Tony joins Goldfinch from AstraZeneca, where he was head of early clinical development for the Innovative Medicines and Early Development Biotech Unit. Prior to AstraZeneca, he was a venture partner at OrbiMed Advisors and held R&D leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) and GlaxoSmithKline. Altogether, Tony has been responsible for advancing more than 25 positive proof of concept studies to completion, and contributed to multiple drug filings and approvals. He received his medical training and research doctorate at the University of New South Wales, his MPH from the University of Queensland and is a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians. Tony served as a Board Director for Cardioxyl until they were acquired by BMS, and has had 18 years of broad clinical practice. Mike joins Goldfinch from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he spent 16 years in areas of increasing responsibility, most recently vice president and head of R&D business development. He has led or played a significant role on over 75 transactions totaling over $25 billion, including the acquisitions of Millennium, Nycomed and Envoy Therapeutics, and he established Takeda's externalization practice to spin out R&D assets through new ventures and innovative alliances. Mike began his career as a toxicologist for CH2M Hill, a global engineering consulting firm. He holds BA and MSPH degrees from Tulane University, an MBA from the University of Chicago and is a CFA charterholder. Mike currently serves on the board of directors of Molecular Templates, Inc. "As a clinician, I have witnessed first-hand the unmet medical need in patients with kidney disease," said Dr. Johnson. "Goldfinch's multidisciplinary approach will revolutionize the discovery and development of new treatments for such patients. I'm delighted to work with our innovative scientists, renowned founders and many underserved patients to make this vision a reality." "Goldfinch is leading the charge to bring precision medicine to kidney disease, and it has been impressive to see the team's accomplishments advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutic programs and building out the patient registry and product engine," said Mr. Broxson. "This is an exciting time for all the stakeholders in the nephrology community and we look forward to further collaboration as we advance new treatments for patients with kidney disease." Dr. Johnson and Mr. Broxson succeed interim chief executive officer Abbie Celniker, Ph.D., and interim chief operating officer Neil Exter, both partners at Third Rock Ventures, who will remain on Goldfinch Bio's board of directors. "Tony and Mike are respected industry leaders who together bring decades of biopharma R&D and business expertise, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Goldfinch team at this critical time," stated Dr. Celniker. "Tony's breadth of clinical experience across academia, industry and venture will serve as a strong complement to Mike's diverse background in finance, strategy, new product planning and business development. Together, Tony and Mike will be invaluable as the team applies Goldfinch's patient registry and biology platform to elucidate new treatments for kidney disease, while also rapidly advancing the company's lead program toward the clinic." About Goldfinch Bio

Goldfinch Bio is a biotechnology company that is singularly focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for patients with kidney disease. Just as the goldfinch has long been a symbol of healing and renewal and was a prominent figure of the Renaissance, Goldfinch Bio is leading a new age of therapeutic discovery to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with kidney disease. Goldfinch was launched in 2016 by Third Rock Ventures, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.goldfinchbio.com. Goldfinch Bio Contact

Jennifer Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

jennifer@cwcomm.org

360-668-3701 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldfinch-bio-appoints-anthony-johnson-md-president-and-chief-executive-officer-and-michael-broxson-chief-business-and-operating-officer-300566414.html SOURCE Goldfinch Bio