Ex-Genentech Employees' Denali Breaks 2017 IPO Records, Raises $250M





Denali Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,888,888 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,083,333 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on December 8, 2017 under the symbol “DNLI.” The offering is expected to close on December 12, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and Evercore Group L.L.C. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316, email: prospectusgroup-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Denali

Denali is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

CONTACT:

Lizzie Hyland

(646) 495-2706

lhyland@gpg.com

or

Morgan Warners

(202) 295-0124

mwarners@gpg.com