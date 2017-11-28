Egalet Surges as Back Pain Drug Meets Goals in Phase III Trial

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Egalet (Nasdaq: EGLT) (Egalet), a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions, today announced positive top-line results from a phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Egalet-002, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release oxycodone developed using a unique application of the Guardian™ Technology. This second of two Phase 3 studies was a multicenter, double-blind, enriched enrollment, randomized withdrawal, efficacy and safety study of Egalet-002 versus placebo in opioid-experienced and opioid-naïve patients with moderate-to-severe chronic low back pain. The study met its primary endpoint, which showed a statistically significant difference in average pain intensity from baseline (at randomization) to week 16 between the Egalet-002 and placebo treatment groups (p<0.0001). In a previously announced Phase 3 safety study, Egalet-002 was generally well-tolerated and no new safety concerns were identified in this study. "These results demonstrate Egalet-002, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release oxycodone, provided effective pain relief for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic back pain," said Bob Radie, president and chief executive officer of Egalet. "Given the prevalence of chronic back pain combined with the prescription abuse epidemic, we believe development of more abuse-deterrent products like Egalet-002 is important for our communities." Guardian™ Technology

Egalet's Guardian Technology has many applications and has been used to develop abuse-deterrent forms of commonly abused prescription medications. Egalet's proprietary Guardian Technology is a polymer matrix tablet technology that utilizes a novel application of the well characterized manufacturing process of injection molding, which results in tablets that are hard and difficult to manipulate for misuse and abuse. This approach offers the ability to design tablets with controlled-release profiles as well as physical and chemical properties that have been demonstrated to resist both common and rigorous methods of manipulation. Tablets manufactured with Guardian Technology have been shown to have increased resistance to physical methods of manipulation, such as cutting, crushing, grinding or breaking, using a variety of mechanical and electrical tools. They are also resistant to chemical manipulation and attempts at extraction and turn into a viscous hydrogel on contact with liquid, making syringeability very difficult. About Egalet

Egalet, a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions. Egalet has three approved products: ARYMO® ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use --CII, developed using Egalet's proprietary Guardian™ Technology, OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only --CII and SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray. Using Guardian Technology, Egalet is developing a pipeline of clinical-stage, product candidates for which we are seeking partners including Egalet-002, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral oxycodone formulation for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Guardian Technology can be applied broadly across different classes of pharmaceutical products and can be used to develop combination products that include multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients with similar or different release profiles. For full prescribing information on ARYMO ER, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit arymoer.com. For full prescribing information on SPRIX, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit sprix.com. For full prescribing information on OXAYDO, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit oxaydo.com. Safe Harbor

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature and contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "look forward to" and other similar expressions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the successful implementation and realization of the anticipated benefits from Egalet's expense reduction plan; Egalet's estimates with regard to its operating plan, expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the success of Egalet's clinical trials, including the timely recruitment of trial subjects and meeting the timelines therefor; Egalet's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its product candidates and the labeling claims that Egalet believes are necessary or desirable for successful commercialization of its products and product candidates; Egalet's ability to maintain the intellectual property position of its products and product candidates; Egalet's ability to identify and reliance upon qualified third parties to manufacture its products; Egalet's ability to commercialize its products, and to do so successfully; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; Egalet's ability to execute on its sales and marketing strategy, including developing relationships with customers, physicians, payors and other constituencies; the size and growth potential of the markets for Egalet's products and product candidates, and Egalet's ability to service those markets; Egalet's ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for its products; Egalet's ability to service or refinance its debt obligations; Egalet's ability to raise additional funds to execute its business plan and growth strategy on terms acceptable to Egalet, if at all; Egalet's ability to find and hire qualified sales professionals; the rate and degree of receptivity in the marketplace and among physicians to Egalet's products; the success of products which compete with Egalet's that are or become available; general market conditions; and the Risk Factors set forth in Egalet's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings Egalet makes with the SEC from time to time. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Egalet's views only as of the date hereof. Egalet anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While Egalet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by law. Investor and Media Contact:

