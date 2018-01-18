Effective Immediately: FIT Biotech CEO Exits, New Leader Named





FIT Biotech's CEO to Change - Erkki Pekkarinen Appointed as a New CEO

Company release January 18, 2018 at 4.05 pm EET

The Board of Directors of FIT Biotech (the "Company") has appointed Vice Chairman of the Board, Erkki Pekkarinen, MSc Economics, as a new Chief Executive Officer of the Company. With his nomination, Erkki Pekkarinen will leave his position in the Board. The current Chief Executive Officer James Kuo leaves his post immediately.

"Our aim is to license our drug candidates to partners who have the required knowledge to carry out clinical research, marketing authorisation applications and commercialisation of the drugs. Erkki Pekkarinen has long experience in our industry and in the financial sector. This will bring important added value to the operations management and the commercialisation of our projects", says Rabbe Slätis, Chairman of the Board of FIT Biotech.

Erkki Pekkarinen has been a Board member of FIT Biotech since 2002, most recently as Vice Chairman of the Board. He has broad experience in managerial positions in investment sector and financial administration and has served as a member and as a Chairman in several Boards. He has worked for a long time as owner and CEO of a company investing in biotech industry.

For further information:



Chairman of the Board of Directors Rabbe Slätis

Tel: +358 40 840 6749

E-mail: rabbe.slatis@fitbiotech.com

Certified Advisor: Aalto Capital Partners Oy, tel. +358 40 587 7000

About FIT Biotech:



FIT Biotech Oy is a biotechnology company established in 1995. The company develops and licenses its patented GTU® (Gene Transport Unit) vector technology for new-generation medical treatments. GTU® is a gene transport technology that meets an important medical challenge in the usability of gene therapy and DNA vaccines.

FIT Biotech applies GTU® technology in its drug development programmes. Application areas include cancer (gene therapy) and infectious diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis, as well as animal vaccines.

FIT Biotech shares are listed on the First North Finland marketplace maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.