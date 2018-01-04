Cellect Surges on Breakthrough Clinical Results

Cellect Announces Breakthrough Clinical Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ: APOP), a developer of a novel stem cell selection technology, announced that it has successfully completed transplantation of the first group of three patients using Cellect's ApoGraft™ technology in the Company's Phase I/II clinical trial and that after one month follow-up, all three patients have demonstrated complete acceptance of the stem cell transplant with no adverse events related to the study treatment, as determined by the clinical investigator, and no reported serious adverse events or suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions.

The Phase I/II, dose escalating, 4-cohort, open label clinical trial of up to twelve patients is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of functionally selected donor derived mobilized peripheral blood cells that underwent the Company's ApoGraft™ process and were transplanted into patients with hematological malignancies in an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The primary endpoint of the study is overall incidence, frequency and severity of adverse events potentially related to ApoGraft™ at 180 days from transplantation. The Company plans on recruiting a further three patients for the second cohort of patients following review of the independent data and safety monitoring board.

The Company believes that these interim results of ApoGraft present the first signs of a breakthrough in stem cell transplantation. The product is transplantable within less than 12 hours from donation through a simple process performed on the bedside after selective physiological elimination of immune reaction-causing cells. The ApoGraft transplantation is intended to result in complete recovery of the patient's immune system with no related safety concerns in contrast to the significant morbidity or even death causing standard medical procedure.

Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Cellect's CEO said, "Our ApoGraft™ technology shows consistently successful results in the use of stem cell transplants for treating patients suffering from life-threatening conditions. We see our position strengthened with each patient treated. We aim for stem cell based regenerative medicine to become a safe and affordable treatment for most of mankind's diseases."

Stem cells are the building blocks and raw material of 21st century regenerative medicine enabling a world where damaged tissues and organs may be replaced and regenerated rather than fixed with drugs, radiation and surgery. However, up to 50 percent of stem cell transplant procedures, such as bone marrow transplants and others, result in life-threatening rejection disease and other immune responses such as Graft-versus-Host-Disease (GvHD). Cellect's ApoGraft™ technology aims to turn stem cell transplantations into a simple and safe, yet cost effective procedure by reducing the associated severe side effects, such as rejection and many other risks.

About GvHD

Despite improved prophylactic regimens, acute GvHD disease still occurs in an estimated 25% to 50% of recipients of allogeneic stem cell transplantation. The incidence of acute or chronic GvHD in these patients is increasing due to the increased number of allogeneic transplantations survivors, older recipient age, use of alternative donor grafts and use of peripheral blood as the source of stem cells. GvHD accounts for an estimated 15% of deaths and is considered the leading cause of non-relapse mortality after allogeneic bone marrow transplantation.

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ: APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide research, hospitals and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

