Biotech Hedge Fund Titan, Isaly, Steps Down Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- OrbiMed Advisors LLC (“OrbiMed” or the “Firm”), a leading investment firm focused on the healthcare sector, today announced that pursuant to years-long succession planning discussions, Samuel D. Isaly, 72, Founder and Managing Partner of OrbiMed, has decided to step down from the Firm. He will be replaced as Managing Partner by a Management Committee composed of Sven H. Borho, Carl L. Gordon, and Jonathan T. Silverstein.

Mr. Isaly founded OrbiMed in 1998 with 15 colleagues and built it into a $14 billion firm with over 100 colleagues. OrbiMed and its predecessor company, Mehta & Isaly, consistently beat the S&P 500 over a 25-year period. Throughout his stewardship of OrbiMed, the Firm invested in countless healthcare and biotechnology companies that have provided new medicines and innovative technologies focused on improving patients’ lives.

“I am extremely proud of what my distinguished partners and I have accomplished at OrbiMed and the difference we have made in the lives of patients worldwide,” said Mr. Isaly. He continued, “OrbiMed is a strong and vibrant company positioned for continued growth and this is a good time for me to pass the baton to the next generation of leaders.”

“Sam is a true visionary and has been an iconic investor in the healthcare sector for the past 45 years, with countless professional accomplishments,” said Sven H. Borho, General Partner of OrbiMed. “The firm’s other partners and I look forward to leading OrbiMed into the next chapter of its storied history, as we continue to build on Sam’s founding vision in worldwide healthcare investing across the industry life cycle.”

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $14 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, utilizing a range of private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed maintains offices in New York City, San Francisco, Shanghai, Mumbai and Herzliya. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and global team resources and support to help build world-class healthcare companies.