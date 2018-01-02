Bill Ackman, Valeant Pay $290M to End Allergan Insider Trading Lawsuit
Published: Jan 02, 2018
Valeant Announces Preliminary Resolution Of Allergan Shareholder Securities Litigation
Valeant Will Pay $96.25 Million to Resolve the Litigation
LAVAL, Quebec, Dec. 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE: VRX and TSX: VRX) ("Valeant" or the "Company") today announced the parties in the cases of Basile v. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. et al. (Case No. 14-cv-02004-DOC) and Timber Hill LLC v. Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., et al. (Case No. 17-cv-04776-DOC) in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California have preliminarily agreed to resolve the claims of the litigation for $290 million, subject to the court's approval.
Valeant will pay $96.25 million, or 33 percent, of the settlement under the terms of a recently revised Litigation Management Agreement with the other defendants. Additionally, as part of the agreement, the Company and the other defendants admit no wrongdoing.
"We believe this agreement to resolve the legacy litigation is in the best interests of the Company, because it enables us to focus our attention and resources on the transformation of Valeant," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO, Valeant. "Though we always have remained confident in our position and were prepared to try these cases on their merits, this agreement will eliminate disruption to our business."
