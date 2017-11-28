Bay Area's Gritstone Oncology to Ramp Up Hiring at New Manufacturing Facility

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gritstone Oncology, a next-generation personalized cancer immunotherapy company, announced today the opening of a new 43,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Pleasanton, CA.

This fully-operational biomanufacturing facility, which includes multiple clean rooms, each to be deployed for producing therapeutics on an individualized basis, will be the center of Gritstone’s personalized cancer immunotherapy manufacturing efforts. With capacity for further expansion, the Pleasanton facility has been built in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards. This complements the cGMP-compliant, next-generation sequencing capability based in Cambridge, MA, where Gritstone’s sequencing, informatics and deep learning teams are focused.

The company expects to manufacture its first investigational products at the Pleasanton facility for use in human clinical trials by mid-2018, and will ramp-up its dedicated staff at the facility over the next six months.

“Our team at Gritstone Oncology is focused on a unique vision within cancer immunotherapy development - leveraging the power of deep learning to guide the development of cancer immunotherapies tailored for each patient. We are excited to launch the core of our manufacturing capabilities in Pleasanton (a well-known Bay Area biomanufacturing hub) as we move closer towards the initiation of human clinical trials next year,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone Oncology.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology is a privately-held, next-generation personalized cancer immunotherapy company. Gritstone brings together distinguished scientific founders, an experienced and diverse management team, a seasoned and successful board of directors and deep financial backing to tackle fundamental challenges at the intersection of cancer genomics, immunology, and immunotherapy design. The Company’s initial goal is to leverage deep learning to identify and deploy therapeutic neoantigens from individual patients’ tumors to develop novel treatments for lung and gastric cancer. In addition to neoantigen therapy development, Gritstone is leveraging its unique antigen discovery platform to define targets for shared antigen immunotherapies, which would provide an opportunity to treat even more patients. Gritstone Oncology is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with key functions located in Cambridge, MA and Pleasanton, CA. The company launched in October 2015 and has received funding from leading blue-chip biotechnology investors, including Versant Ventures, The Column Group, Clarus Funds, Frazier Healthcare Partners, RedMile, Casdin Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures, Trinitas Capital, GV, and Alexandria Venture Investments. More information can be found at www.gritstoneoncology.com or @gritstoneonc.

