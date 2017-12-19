Bay Area Biotech Forges Multi-Year Research Deal with Genentech

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- DiCE Molecules, a biotechnology company bringing the power of directed evolution to the field of chemistry, today announced a multi-year collaboration to discover new small molecules against multiple targets of interest to Genentech. The collaboration will build upon DiCE’s unique technology platform, which leverages the power of directed chemical evolution to select and optimize low molecular weight compounds against important pharmaceutical targets such as protein-protein interfaces.

“Genentech is a recognized leader in biotechnology innovation, including in small molecule research and development,” said Kevin Judice, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiCE. “We are incredibly pleased to work with Genentech and believe this collaboration speaks to the potential of our technology to address previously intractable, but very important targets with novel chemical matter.”

Collaboration Overview

The collaboration focused on small-molecule discovery and development encompasses multiple targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, DiCE will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive research, development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments based upon achievement of certain pre-determined milestones. Full financial terms have not been disclosed.

“DiCE’s unique technology naturally complements Genentech’s efforts in small molecule drug discovery and offers the potential to unlock some of the most challenging targets, including those that were once thought to be undruggable,” said James Sabry, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Genentech Partnering.

The DiCE Difference

DiCE’s technology selects and optimizes drug-like ligands to any given target, beginning with libraries containing hundreds of millions to billions of individual molecules. Unique among currently available options, DiCE’s technology allows application of the full genetic algorithm to the discovery of small molecule drug candidates. Use of the proprietary DiCE Router enriches the prevalence of binding compounds after each round of screening, revealing the full landscape of binding molecules and allowing them to easily be selected for enhanced potency, selectivity, and drug-like properties through testing with proprietary assays. This novel approach may address long-standing chemistry issues and has the potential to enable discovery and development of orally administered medicines for some of the industry’s most important, yet currently undrugged targets.

About DiCE Molecules

DiCE Molecules is a privately held company focused on the development of small molecule compounds that unlock previously intractable targets. DiCE’s platform uniquely brings the full power of directed evolution to the field of medicinal chemistry for the first time. The company is focused on leveraging its capabilities to create a self-financing business generating returns for its shareholders through the achievement of milestones and revenues secured by collaborations while advancing its internal drug discovery efforts. For more information, visit www.dicemolecules.com.

