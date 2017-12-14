Ampio's Osteoarthritis Drug Meets All Endpoints in Phase III Study
Published: Dec 14, 2017
|
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for both Primary and Secondary Endpoints of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Ampion™ in Severe Osteoarthritis-of-the Knee (OAK)
|[14-December-2017]
|
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: AMPE) today reported that the Phase 3 clinical trial of Ampion™ met its primary endpoint with 71% of Ampion™ treated patients meeting the OMERACT-OARSI responder criteria, which exceeds the physician reported threshold of 30% for a meaningful treatment in severe osteoarthritis of the knee (p < 0.001). Responders experienced, on average a 53% decrease in pain as measured by WOMAC A and a 50% improvement in function as measured by WOMAC C and a 45% improvement in quality of life as measured by Patient Global Assessment (PGA). In the secondary endpoints, Ampion™ treated patients achieved statistical significance in a composite endpoint of pain and function from baseline in both categories at 12 weeks (p < 0.001), which was supported by an increase in quality of life as measured by patient global assessment (PGA) (p < 0.001). When treated with Ampion™ (n=144), patients experienced significant improvement in a composite endpoint of pain and function compared to all KL 4 saline-treated patients (n=206) in Ampion™ phase 3 clinical trials (p < 0.001).
If approved, Ampion™ would be the first intra-articular injection to treat the signs and symptoms of patients with severe osteoarthritis of the knee (Kellgren-Lawrence x-ray grade 4). In order to support a label for signs and symptoms, Ampion™ was asked to demonstrate clinical efficacy in a composite response of pain, function and be supported by quality of life.
Ampion™ was well tolerated with treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) comparable to those of placebo in all single-injection studies of Ampion™. There were no drug-related serious TEAEs associated with the Ampion™ arm. The safety and tolerability profile of Ampion™ is consistent with previous studies. To date, Ampion™ has been given to over 900 patients with no reported drug-related serious TEAEs.
Ampio plans to present a more detailed analysis of the Phase 3 and pooled data at an upcoming scientific meeting as well as submission for publication.
"We are very pleased with the positive Phase 3 data as we believe that Ampion™ will address an unmet medical need, providing severely diseased patients a non-opioid option that not only reduces pain, but also improves function and quality of life in a meaningful way" said Michael Macaluso, Chairman and CEO, Ampio Pharmaceuticals. "We are hopeful that Ampion™ will serve as a safe and effective treatment for an incurable, progressive disease that afflicts 21 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million people worldwide who suffer from osteoarthritis. We look forward to working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as we prepare to submit our Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ampion™."
In this multi-center, randomized study of 144 KL4 patients with severe OAK of the knee, patients received either a single 4mL intra-articular injection of Ampion™ or placebo at a ratio of 6:1. The primary endpoint of responder analysis using OMERACT-OARSI was evaluated at 12-weeks following a single injection.
The OMERACT-OARSI response composite looks to assess three core symptoms of OAK (pain, function, and patient's global assessment) as a single variable. For each domain, a response requires both a relative and an absolute change. OMERACT-OARSI response is defined as having a high improvement in pain or function and/or a clinically meaningful improvement in two of three core measurements of OA: pain, function or quality of life. Specifically, to be considered a responder, a patient must demonstrate improvement in WOMAC A (pain) or WOMAC C (function) of ≥50% and absolute change of ≥1.0 point on a 5 point Likert (0-4) scale, or ≥20% improvement in at least 2 of the following 3 categories: WOMAC A, WOMAC C, or Patient Global Assessment, with a 0.5 point change on a 5 point (0-4) pain scale.
