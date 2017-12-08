Aeterna Zentaris Interim CFO Departs, Effective Immediately



Aeterna Zentaris Announces Departure of Interim Chief Financial Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSX:AEZS) (the “Company”) announced today the departure of the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Whitnell, effective December 7, 2017. The Company is currently reviewing its resource requirements with respect to its finance department and has commenced a search for Mr. Whitnell's replacement as principal financial officer.

